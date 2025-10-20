Ireland not yet ruling Hansen out of entire November campaign

IRELAND HAVEN’T YET ruled Mack Hansen out of their entire November campaign, although the Connacht man will definitely miss the opening clash with New Zealand in Chicago on 1 November.

Hansen suffered a foot injury in the act of scoring late on in Connacht’s narrow defeat to the Bulls on Friday and has now been ruled out of Ireland’s first Test of the autumn series.

With home games to follow against Japan, Australia, and South Africa in Dublin, Ireland are waiting to see if Hansen will recover to play some part.

Hansen struggled with a foot injury during the Lions tour of Australia, with the issue essentially ruling him out of the Test series. It will, therefore, be a big worry to suffer what Ireland have called “an aggravation” of that foot injury on his first appearance since the tour.

With Hansen ruled out for now, Ireland boss Andy Farrell has added versatile Leinster man Jimmy O’Brien to his squad ahead of the trip to Chicago tomorrow.

With centres Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki dealing with groin and hip injuries, respectively, Farrell has also added uncapped Munster centre Tom Farrell to his group.

“He’ll be very disappointed,” said Ireland assistant coach of Hansen.

“It’s a huge November and a huge opportunity to play against the best in the world so any player that’s not going to make it is going to be disappointed and so are we, we think he’s a world-class player

“It’s exciting for the guys coming in, Tom Farrell and Jimmy. I’m taking some credit for Tom, I coached him at U20s with Leinster. I told him downstairs I was trying to get him in for a long time now, so I’m glad he’s here. It’s brilliant for him, he’s buzzing as well, so hugely excited for him.”

Brian Gleeson was injured after scoring against Leinster. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Given the loss of Hansen, Ireland will be relieved that Tommy O’Brien is fit to travel for the New Zealand game, having withdrawn from Leinster’s clash with Munster over the weekend. Jack Conan, who also pulled out of that game, will also be on tomorrow’s flight.

Ireland had named uncapped Munster forwards Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson as travelling cover for the visit to Chicago but both have now been ruled out following injuries in their province’s win over Leinster on Saturday.

Gleeson suffered an elbow injury in the first half, while Edogbo was replaced at half time after sustaining a concussion. While those injuries are badly-timed, Fogarty is convinced that both young players will be back in Ireland camp in the near future.

“Without a doubt,” said Fogarty. “We’re excited about both those players and a number of other guys. The timing of it is so disappointing for them, it really is. I know Edwin’s had a really difficult couple of years.

“They’ll get over their injuries and they’ll be back, there’s no doubt about it. They’re both exciting young players that can add in here.

“I’m disappointed for them. Like I said about Mack, he’s a seasoned campaigner, he’s going to be gutted because of the fixtures, because of the excitement to play in a green jersey, to show the people of Ireland what it is they’re about.

“Mack’s disappointed with that and these young guys, they’re going to be gutted. But they’re performing well, they’ve put their foot forward and we’re well aware of them. I’ve no doubt they’ll be back in.”

Uncapped Leinster loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy was forced off in the first half of that game against Munster with a head injury, but the 22-year-old will travel with Ireland to the US tomorrow and hopes to make his debut in the coming weeks.

McCarthy was picked by Farrell and co. ahead of Munster loosehead Michael Milne, who won his first two Ireland caps on the summer tour of Georgia and Portugal.

Paddy McCarthy will travel with Ireland tomorrow. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Paddy’s got a lot of energy throughout the game, across the game,” said scrum coach Fogarty.

“Watching him from underage until into the U20s, he has a big, big engine, big size, a lot of power, gets his turnovers on the ground, does a lot of work both sides of the ball.

“He’s been really good in his scrum bits, very organised in how he’s going about his business, not erratic. I think there’s times in his development that he’s been a little bit too aggressive.

“He’s been nice and accurate in what he’s doing, really focused in on what he’s doing around scrum time. He’s been really, really impressive. He’s got a game, like I said, a game that can offer something to this squad, so we’re having a really good look at him.

“Mikey had a slight injury at the start [of the season], he’s coming back now. He’s very much in our minds.

“They’re two guys I’m really excited about that can add to what is a very experienced group of front rowers.

“There’s some nice young blood in and around that group, Gus McCarthy, Paddy, Mikey Milne, among a few others. So look, I think we’re in a good place and they’re two players I’m excited to see.”