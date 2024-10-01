Ireland gain place at hockey's top table due to New Zealand withdrawal

FOLLOWING A STRONG showing at this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Ireland Senior Men’s Hockey team are back in international hockey’s topflight, having been invited to participate in the upcoming FIH Pro League.

Ireland is the ninth and final team to be confirmed in the Men’s competition for Season 6.

There is a slice of good fortune in that Ireland were relegated last year, but New Zealand have declined to be involved this year.

Ireland will compete against the eight best teams in the World including Olympic Gold medallists The Netherlands, Olympic Silver medallists Germany, Olympic bronze medallists India, and last season’s Pro League winners Australia.

The 2024/25 Pro League season will get underway in November and Ireland will play their first fixtures in December in Argentina.