Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland hockey team. Adimazes Pvt Ltd
Good Luck

Ireland gain place at hockey's top table due to New Zealand withdrawal

Ireland will have to travel to all games away from home due to late entry.
10.48am, 1 Oct 2024
1.2k
0

FOLLOWING A STRONG showing at this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Ireland Senior Men’s Hockey team are back in international hockey’s topflight, having been invited to participate in the upcoming FIH Pro League.

Ireland is the ninth and final team to be confirmed in the Men’s competition for Season 6.

There is a slice of good fortune in that Ireland were relegated last year, but New Zealand have declined to be involved this year.

Ireland will compete against the eight best teams in the World including Olympic Gold medallists The Netherlands, Olympic Silver medallists Germany, Olympic bronze medallists India, and last season’s Pro League winners Australia. 

The 2024/25 Pro League season will get underway in November and Ireland will play their first fixtures in December in Argentina.

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie