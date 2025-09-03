Advertisement
More Stories
Aoife Wafer in the gym today. INPHO.
FreeWRWC

Wafer 'bursting to go' as Ireland report clean bill of health for New Zealand showdown

All 32 members of the squad are in contention for selection.
6.10pm, 3 Sep 2025

IRELAND HAVE REPORTED a clean bill of health with all 32 members of the squad in contention for selection ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup pool decidee against New Zealand.

Aoife Wafer, who missed the first two wins over Japan and Spain as she continues to recover from knee surgery, took part in an “install” day on Wednesday when Ireland ran through their game plan for the weekend.

“She’s bursting to go, if the game was today she’d want to play it!” said Ireland scrum Denis Fogarty. “There’s a bit of controlling her and holding her back a bit. She’ll be ready and we have no doubts that when she gets onto the field she’ll be bulling to go. In her mind she’s ready to go, it’s exciting for her.”

On Thursday, Ireland will have a more intense contact session. Having taken limited part in training last week, Wafer is expected to join her teammates this time around.

“She’s been doing it [contact] previously, last week she was doing it in a controlled area,” explained Fogarty. “Tomorrow will be a push on from that, inside in a team environment. That will be the next step.

“We’re hopeful of everything going well for her and she’ll be in contention for the weekend.”

Sam Monaghan, who was subbed off after 25 minutes against Spain after picking up a hip injury in a tackle, also appears to be available for Sunday.

denis-fogarty Denis Fogarty speaking at today's press conference. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s nothing major at all, she’s moving freely,” said Fogarty. “Today she went through the install, it was nothing to her. We’re not worried about it.”

Between Wafer, Monaghan and co-captain Edel McMahon who was rested on Sunday after her own return from injury, Ireland have a number of players nursing knocks or returning to action. Fogarty was asked if there was any temptation to give players an extra week, given Ireland will be in a quarter-final no matter the result on Sunday.

“First and foremost for us is making sure, if people are fit and ready to play, we want to get them on the park,” said Fogarty. “Ultimately we’re going out to perform and actually win the game, that’s been the goal for us the whole time.

“I understand that there’s a quarter-final but the way we’ve been building and how we train, we’re fully focused on this game and making sure we’ve a performance in place to give us momentum going into a quarter-final. If everyone is available to play, we want to get them on the pitch.”

Related Reads
Defence must be a concern as Ireland face into tougher World Cup tests
New Zealand join Ireland in World Cup quarter-finals after 43-point win over Japan
'Obviously there's bits to grow' - Ireland have room for improvement after Spanish test

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie