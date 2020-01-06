This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland international Darren Randolph set for Premier League return - reports

The goalkeeper is expected to seal a £4 million switch to West Ham.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 6 Jan 2020, 12:20 PM
48 minutes ago 2,816 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4954932
Darren Randolph has made over 100 appearances since joining Middlesbrough in 2017.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Darren Randolph has made over 100 appearances since joining Middlesbrough in 2017.
Darren Randolph has made over 100 appearances since joining Middlesbrough in 2017.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DARREN Randolph is set to leave Championship strugglers Middlesbrough in a £4 million deal.

The Bray native is expected to return to former club West Ham, according to a report in The Guardian.

The 32-year-old made the move in the other direction in a £5 million deal in 2017, having seen his first-team opportunities limited at the Premier League club.

He has made over 100 appearances in his time at Boro and established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, featuring in the league’s PFA Team of the Year last season.

Randolph, who is on the verge of returning from a thigh injury that has kept him out of action of late, is set to battle Lukasz Fabianski for the Hammers’ number one jersey, with summer recruit Roberto having fallen out of favour at the club.

The experienced goalkeeper is almost certain to start in Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia in Bratislava on 26 March.

