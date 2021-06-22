Ireland international Leanne Kiernan joins Liverpool

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Leanne Kiernan has signed for Liverpool Women, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old striker, who can also play on the wing, joins the Championship side following her release by West Ham.

The former Shelbourne player previously spent three years at the Hammers.

Kiernan excelled in Ireland previously, notably scoring a stunning hat-trick aged just 17 in the 2016 FAI Cup final before making the move to London.

The young attacker impressed with the Hammers on occasion, though injuries and a lack of regular starts at first-team level ultimately contributed to her exiting the club.

The latest move sees the Cavan native reunite with manager Matt Beard, who previously brought her to West Ham.

“Leanne’s a versatile forward, she’s very quick and can score goals inside and outside the box,” Beard told Liverpool’s official website.

“She’s an infectious personality and one of the biggest aspects is her work rate and how she conducts herself as I think it’s something we need in this league.

“I signed her when she was 18, she’s grown up a lot over those three years and I think this is a good move for her and for us. I’m looking forward to seeing what she can produce this year.”

“I’ve played as a winger for the last three years and I play as a striker for my country,” Kiernan added. “I just can’t wait to get back out there on the pitch with my new teammates and settle in with my new family here at Liverpool.

“The club is a great name and it definitely has great ambition. I really enjoyed the phone call with Beardie, and it grabbed me towards Liverpool and it’s just an exciting time to be here.”

Kiernan is the first summer signing for Liverpool, who finished third in the Championship last year, and will be aiming to gain promotion to England’s top flight in the forthcoming campaign.