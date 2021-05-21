Irish international duo on the hunt for new clubs after West Ham departures announced

IRISH INTERNATIONAL DUO Leanne Kiernan and Courtney Brosnan are set for pastures new after departing English top-flight side West Ham United.

The Hammers confirmed details of their annual retained and released list this afternoon, following the conclusion of the 2020/21 Women’s Super League [WSL] season.

And Kiernan and Brosnan are two of eight players leaving the East London outfit when their contracts expire at the end of June.

“I’d like to put on record my thanks to those players that will be leaving us this summer,” manager Olli Harder said.

“It’s been a challenging period for everyone at the Football Club as we battled relegation, but we achieved that aim and I’m thankful for that.

“We now say goodbye to a number of players, some of whom have been here since the team turned professional back in 2018.

“We have a big summer ahead of us as we look to take the next step forward in the evolution of this Football Club.”

Cavan 22-year-old Kiernan endured an injury-plagued season, but battled back to make a substitute appearances over the past few weeks after a six-month lay-off.

“It felt unbelievable to be back out there on the pitch,” she said after her return against Brighton & Hove Ablion.

“It’s been a tough season for me personally because of injury and it’s been six months since I’ve had the feeling of being out there, so it was so pleasing to be helping the girls in that final 20 minutes.”

The former Shelbourne star leaves the club after three seasons there, signing in July 2018.

US-born goalkeeper Brosnan, meanwhile, departs having joined Kiernan at the club in August 2019. She was second choice shot-stopper to Australian Mackenzie Arnold for much of the campaign.

The news comes after Rianna Jarrett’s Brighton & Hove Albion departure yesterday, and Megan Campbell’s Manchester City exit earlier this week.