BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 18 January 2021
Advertisement

Ireland international Richard Keogh looks set for a return to the Championship

Huddersfield Town have had a bid accepted for the experienced defender.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 18 Jan 2021, 1:52 PM
21 minutes ago 1,213 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5328298
Richard Keogh (file pic).
Image: PA
Richard Keogh (file pic).
Richard Keogh (file pic).
Image: PA

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Richard Keogh looks set to be on the move in the January transfer window.

After his controversial release from Derby in 2019, the 34-year-old defender joined League One outfit MK Dons last year.

However, Keogh was left out of the weekend’s game against Peterborough, with manager Russell Martin afterwards explaining that the Irish player was set for a move to a Championship club.

The42 understands that negotiations are underway between Keogh and Huddersfield Town, who are currently 14th in the table.

“A Championship club came in for Richard, which was unexpected by both us and Richard,” Martin said, per the club’s official website. “We’ve agreed a deal with them and it’s up to him to go and agree things on his end now.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Richard. I love him as a guy and he’s been great for us. He didn’t search for this move but he wanted to take this opportunity so expressed his desire to leave. We have to emphatic – players are human beings.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He has come back from a long time out, and back from a really tough place mentally, and worked really hard.

“His performances of late have been great and [not having him] has hindered us today. Richard was meant to start for us, so we weren’t able to do enough work with the starting XI because this all happened late on.”

Martin added: “In the cold light of day, though, if you saw the deal, for someone of his age, you would say it’s brilliant business. But, it’s only good business if we can replace him.

“We have to make sure we reinvest that into more players who can come in and produce for us. We’ve had a lot of discussions about that over the last 24 hours.

“We have a succession plan for every player. We’re having to go to it earlier than we thought with Richard, but it’s now up to us to find the next person to come in and replace him on the pitch.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie