Ireland international Richard Keogh looks set for a return to the Championship

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Richard Keogh looks set to be on the move in the January transfer window.

After his controversial release from Derby in 2019, the 34-year-old defender joined League One outfit MK Dons last year.

However, Keogh was left out of the weekend’s game against Peterborough, with manager Russell Martin afterwards explaining that the Irish player was set for a move to a Championship club.

The42 understands that negotiations are underway between Keogh and Huddersfield Town, who are currently 14th in the table.

“A Championship club came in for Richard, which was unexpected by both us and Richard,” Martin said, per the club’s official website. “We’ve agreed a deal with them and it’s up to him to go and agree things on his end now.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Richard. I love him as a guy and he’s been great for us. He didn’t search for this move but he wanted to take this opportunity so expressed his desire to leave. We have to emphatic – players are human beings.

“He has come back from a long time out, and back from a really tough place mentally, and worked really hard.

“His performances of late have been great and [not having him] has hindered us today. Richard was meant to start for us, so we weren’t able to do enough work with the starting XI because this all happened late on.”

Martin added: “In the cold light of day, though, if you saw the deal, for someone of his age, you would say it’s brilliant business. But, it’s only good business if we can replace him.

“We have to make sure we reinvest that into more players who can come in and produce for us. We’ve had a lot of discussions about that over the last 24 hours.

“We have a succession plan for every player. We’re having to go to it earlier than we thought with Richard, but it’s now up to us to find the next person to come in and replace him on the pitch.”