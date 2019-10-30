This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Richard Keogh sacked a month after Derby car crash - reports

The Ireland defender suffered serious injuries after an incident on a team night out on 24 September.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 7:13 PM
4 minutes ago 286 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4872845
Keogh lining out for Ireland against Switzerland during the current qualification campaign.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Keogh lining out for Ireland against Switzerland during the current qualification campaign.
Keogh lining out for Ireland against Switzerland during the current qualification campaign.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL RICHARD Keogh has reportedly been sacked by his club Derby County. 

The 33-year-old, club captain at the Championship side, suffered serious injuries to his knee last month as passenger in a car his team-mate Tom Lawrence was driving, which crashed into a lamppost

Lawrence and fellow Derby County player Mason Bennett were both arrested for drink-driving at the scene, but avoided jail — receiving two-year driving bans and 12-month community orders at Derby Magistrates Court a fortnight ago. 

The Derby squad had been out on a team-bonding night, but several players opted against going home in cars arranged by the club in order to stay out drinking past their curfew.

Damage to Keogh’s anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his knee required surgery, ruling him out of action for up to 15 months. 

The club condemned the actions of the experienced captain at the time and, according to a report in the Guardian this evening, Derby have now sacked the centre-half. 

Keogh’s contract was set to expire in June 2020 and he was ordered to take a significant pay cut if he wished to see out the deal. When he turned down the reduced salary, the report claims that the Rams told him he was no longer employed by them.  

Both Lawrence and Bennett are still on the books at Derby, and both have returned to playing for the first team since the incident. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie