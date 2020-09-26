BE PART OF THE TEAM

Richard Keogh makes return to English football following dismissal from Derby

The Irish defender hadn’t played in a year, since leaving Derby having suffered a serious knee injury as a passenger in a drink-driving incident.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 10:55 PM
50 minutes ago 2,821 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5215901
Richard Keogh, pictured last year.
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Richard Keogh today made his debut for League One side MK Dons, marking the end of a year of off-field turmoil for the defender. 

Keogh, now 34, last made a senior appearance for Derby County on 21 September 2019. His contract at the club was terminated the following month after Keogh was involved in a car crash which resulted in former team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett being convicted of drink-driving.

Keogh, club captain at the time, suffered a serious knee injury in the crash and was dismissed by the club, who cited gross misconduct. He was expected to miss up to 15 months of action, but today returned to action at MK Dons, for whom he signed as a free agent last month. 

With seven minutes remaining and Dons’ trailing Crewe 2-0 away from home, Keogh was summoned from the bench to replace Matthew Sorinola. Keogh couldn’t do anything about the scoreline, although tweeted his satisfaction at merely making a return. 

“Despite today’s result I’m delighted to have made my debut for MK Dons. Great to be back”, posted Keogh, with international team-mate Shane Duffy among those to send a reply in support.

MK Dons have made a slow start to the season, and are in the relegation zone having picked up just a single point from their first three games. They are the sixth permanent club of Keogh’s career, and he has made more than 500 appearances during stints at Derby, Coventry, Carlisle, and Bristol City.

Keogh has made 26 senior international appearances, the last of which came against Switzerland under Mick McCarthy in September 2019.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

