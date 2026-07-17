RTÉ plans to broadcast World Cup final half-time show

RTÉ PLANS TO broadcast the World Cup final half-time show as part of its coverage on Sunday.

The 42 understands that as things stand on Friday afternoon, the national broadcaster will show the music performances.

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The interval performance on Sunday will be the first of its kind for the tournament and will feature Shakira, Madonna, BTS, Burna Boy and Justin Bieber.

Rumours suggest the half-time line-up might break governing body Fifa’s rules by extending the interval from a typical 15 minutes to up to 25 minutes.

ITV has confirmed that it will broadcast the half-time show in full, as well as match analysis during the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The BBC will also screen it in full, as per The Guardian.

Kick-off for the showdown between holders Argentina and European champions Spain is 8pm Irish time.

- Additional reporting from Press Association