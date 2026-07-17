Jarrod Bowen pledges his future to West Ham after relegation from Premier League

JARROD BOWEN IS staying at West Ham following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 29-year-old England forward’s future was uncertain after the Hammers’ 14-year stay in the top flight came to an end in May.

But Bowen – who failed to make Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad – has now committed his future to West Ham in a club video, saying: “There’s a lot of thinking time over the summer and a lot of things that go in your head.

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“For me, I look in years and years to come of when I retire…what’s going to bring me the most happiness?

“It was a no-brainer. The main motivation is staying and bringing this club back into the Premier League where we belong.”

Bowen revealed that he flew to Prague to meet with West Ham’s largest shareholder Daniel Křetínský and his right-hand man Jiri Svarc to discuss the club’s ambition.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Jarrod Bowen. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Nuno Espírito Santo has stayed on as Hammers’ head coach following relegation.

“The ambition I got from them, certainly in terms of the direction that the club wants to move in, interested me a lot,” said Bowen, who has scored 85 goals in 280 appearances since joining West Ham from Hull in 2020.

“It didn’t take a lot because this club means a lot to me. I’ve been here six and a half years and transitioned a boy really from the Championship to the captain of the club, which is a huge honour.

“50,000 season ticket holders in the Championship is some feat. It goes to show you that loyalty and love they have for the club, and they want to see it back in the Premier League.

“We need everybody to be part of that. There’s going to be a different pressure, but the most important thing is desire and attitude and a winning mentality.”