Sunday 24 November, 2019
Watch: Ireland international scores brilliant last-minute winner in Scottish Cup final

Clare Shine scored the crucial goal as Glasgow City were crowned champions.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 7:46 PM
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CLARE Shine scored a brilliant last-minute goal, as Glasgow City beat Hibernian 4-3 in today’s Scottish Women’s Cup final at Tynecastle.

It caps a terrific year for Glasgow, who last month won their 13th consecutive league title.

It is their ninth cup success in total and first since 2015.

The match was watched in front of 3,123 supporters — a record attendance for a women’s domestic game in Scotland.

Amy Gallacher gave Hibs the lead just after the half-hour mark, before Eilish McSorley equalised.

Scotland international Leanne Crichton then put Glasgow in front prior to the break, before Jamie-Lee Napier drew the game level again.

Hibs looked set to retain the trophy, when Glasgow skipper Leanne Ross turned Gallagher’s cross into her own net.

However, 24-year-old Cork native Shine then turned the game on its head. She equalised with a header, before carrying the ball into the box and finishing superbly as the contest reached its climax.

Shine, who was awarded Player of the Match, is in her second spell at Glasgow, playing there from 2015-2017, before returning earlier this year after two years with Cork City.

She earned her only Ireland cap in a Euro 2017 qualifier against Spain four years ago, but was named in Vera Pauw’s squad for the recent trip to Greece.

