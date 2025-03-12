Jack Crowley set to start at 10 for Ireland against Italy

IRELAND ARE SET to give Jack Crowley his first start of the Six Nations in their final game of the championship against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Crowley has been used off the bench in all four matches so far but now looks set to take over in the number 10 shirt against the Italians.

Sam Prendergast has started at out-half in this championship up until now but is likely to drop out of the starting XV as Crowley gets his shot.

Crowley was Ireland’s starting out-half for last year’s Six Nations triumph and started both Tests against South Africa last summer before Prendergast made his debut during the November Tests.

Advertisement

Prendergast started the last two games of that autumn campaign and has continued as the first-choice during this Six Nations.

Crowley replaced Prendergast at out-half for the final quarter of Ireland’s opening win over England but then came off the bench at fullback during the victories over Scotland and Wales. Last weekend, Crowley played the closing 25 minutes of the defeat to France at inside centre after replacing Bundee Aki.

But the Cork man is set to be included in the starting side in his best position against Italy.

Crowley’s current contract expires at the end of this season and although English club Leicester have made an approach for the out-half, Munster and the IRFU remain hopeful that he will stay at home.

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby is expected to make a handful of changes after the defeat to France.

Tadhg Furlong set to be involved for his first appearance of this Six Nations after recovering from a calf/hamstring injury, although he seems likely to come off the Irish bench.

Right wing Mack Hansen is expected to return to the starting XV having missed the France game with a quad injury, while James Lowe could also be back on the left after being ruled out of the clash with France due to a back spasm in the warm-up beforehand.

Garry Ringrose is available again after his two-game suspension for a high tackle and is set to return at outside centre.

Easterby has also been considering a shake up of the Irish bench, with loosehead prop Jack Boyle thought to be in contention.

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 at 11am on Thursday before flying out to Rome.