Furlong and Hansen train fully ahead of returns against Italy

TADHG FURLONG AND Mack Hansen trained fully with Ireland today and have been cleared to make their returns from injury against Italy on Saturday.

Furlong will make his first appearance of this Six Nations having recovered from a calf/hamstring injury, while Hansen is available again having already recovered from the quad issue that kept him out of the defeat to France last weekend.

Left wing James Lowe and hooker Rónan Kelleher also took part in today’s session as they continue to recover from their respective back and neck injuries.

Lowe and Kelleher have not yet been cleared to return this weekend but Ireland are increasingly optimistic they will be involved.

“They were both out there on the field today running around, so it’s looking pretty good,” said Ireland assistant coach Andrew Goodman of Lowe and Kelleher.

Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast had heavy strapping on his left knee at training today but Goodman said it was nothing serious, confirming that Prendergast is available for the Italy game.

“He’s just had a cut, nothing major there,” said Goodman. “He’ll be fine, yeah.”

The return of Furlong for his first Ireland appearance of the season is exciting for Ireland.

Furlong is fully fit for the Italy clash. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

A key man at tighthead prop, Furlong didn’t feature last November due to his calf/hamstring injury, then suffered a recurrence of the issue just before the Six Nations.

Furlong did play once for Leinster in January before that, but he is now ready for what will be just his fourth appearance of the season and first with Ireland.

“He’s available to play,” said Goodman.

“It’s great for him. It’s been a tough period for him. With Tadhg and the history of the injury, we had to make sure he’s right. We didn’t want to get him back in and have another setback so we’ve been a little bit cautious with this one to make sure that he’s 100% right, so he can come back in and feel confident and comfortable.”

Hansen is also definitely available for Ireland, while Garry Ringrose is back from his suspension.