Lowry to make Ireland debut as Lowe returns in exciting team for Italy

ULSTER’S MIKE LOWRY will make his Test debut at fullback in an Ireland team captained by Peter O’Mahony for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [KO 3pm, Virgin Media One].

23-year-old Lowry has been in superb form for his province this season and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has decided to give him his first taste of senior international rugby in the Round 3 game against the Italians.

Lowry comes in for Hugo Keenan as part of an exciting Ireland back three that includes the returning James Lowe, fit again after a hamstring injury, and Mack Hansen, who switches to the right wing after impressing on the left in his first two caps.

Meanwhile, Joey Carbery will continue at out-half after starting there against France two weekends ago in the absence of captain Johnny Sexton.

Sexton is now fit again and returns on the Ireland bench this weekend, but Farrell has opted to give Carbery his second consecutive Six Nations start as the Munster man builds his experience at Test level.

O’Mahony comes into the starting back row to captain the team, with James Ryan missing out on involvement altogether after sustaining what the IRFU says is an adductor injury in training this week.

Dan Sheehan will make his first Ireland start at hooker, with Rónan Kelleher ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations through injury. Sheehan joins Leinster team-mates Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong in the front row.

22-year-old Ryan Baird gets his first Six Nations start in the second row as he comes in for Ryan alongside Tadhg Beirne, with Iain Henderson also ruled out of this game due to a positive Covid-19 test.

O’Mahony is joined in the back row by Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, who moves into the number eight jersey as Jack Conan shifts to the bench.

Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half again, while Robbie Henshaw has been named in the number 12 shirt in place of Bundee Aki and partners Garry Ringrose in midfield.

The Irish bench includes the returning Rob Herring, while Dave Kilcoyne offers loosehead back-up, and Ulster second row Kieran Treadwell is set for his first Ireland cap since 2017.

22-year-old Craig Casey is the replacement scrum-half, with Munster team-mate Conor Murray not involved, while 23-year-old Ulster centre James Hume is set for his third Ireland cap in the number 23 shirt.

Ireland (v Italy):

15. Mike Lowry

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Joey Carbery

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Ryan Baird

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Jack Conan

21. Craig Casey

22. Johnny Sexton

23. James Hume

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [GRU].

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Italy, chat about the provinces’ latest signings, and remember ‘Inga the Winga’.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud