Out of 10: How we rated Ireland as Schmidt's side are stunned

POOL A HAS been blown wide open as Ireland failed to back up their opening win over Scotland by slumping to a shock defeat to Japan this morning. Our report is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.
Rob Kearney
Forced off towards the end to add to Ireland's woes. Had earlier scored his second try in as many Tests as Schmidt's side raced into an early lead.
Keith Earls
Did brilliantly to hunt Kenki Fukuoka down and ensure Ireland at least left with a losing bonus point.
Garry Ringrose
A lively performance up until it all went horribly wrong for the collective. Showed athleticism to catch and finish for Ireland's opening score.
Chris Farrell
Plenty of endeavour with ball in hand as he carried hard into heavy traffic. Strong in defence for the most part. Pulled ashore after an hour.
Jacob Stockdale
Didn't see much of the ball. Switched to fullback to cover the backfield late in the game.
Jack Carty
Just his second Test start, and first on the World Cup stage, but showed confidence and composure in the first half with two try assists. Unfortunately it will all be forgotten.
Conor Murray
Didn't bring the same energy and vigour as was evident in his game last week.
Cian Healy
Pissing Cian Healy off is never a good idea and the Ireland loosehead responded by mincing the Japanese scrum in the first set-piece of the afternoon. That was as good as it got, really.
Rory Best
His 100th Test start, but after 80 minutes last week, ran out of steam. A couple of poor lineout throws handed the initiative back to the hosts. Out on his feet.
Tadhg Furlong
A deft left-footed grubber on the right wing was the highlight, before Furlong appeared to take a bang to the eye area early in the second half. Not operating at his best.
Iain Henderson
Won't remember his 50th cap fondly.
James Ryan
Looked exhaustaed but 15 carries and 15 tackles showed he never kept working.
Peter O'Mahony
Started well, but his influence fizzled out before being called ashore for Ruddock.
Josh van der Flier
His pace and athleticism to cover back and avert a certain Japanese try typified JVDF's unrelenting work-rate. Not only did he have the speed to get there first but the Leinster flanker also had the awareness and skillset to release the ball on the ground to ensure he didn't concede a penalty. Made 15 tackles.
CJ Stander
Very quiet. Ireland needed real leaders in the second half but nobody stood up.
Replacements:
Sean Cronin
Was belatedly brought on for Best.
Dave Kilcoyne
Announced himself off the bench with two big hits but was unable to stem Japan's momentum and surge towards victory.
Andrew Porter
Provided fresh legs but little else.
Tadhg Beirne
Ripped possession back for Ireland seconds after coming on in the 65th minute.
Rhys Ruddock
Replaced O'Mahony just short of the hour mark for his first appearance at this World Cup.
Luke McGrath
Filled in on the wing as Ireland were forced into a backline reshuffle.
Joey Carbery
Decision to kick it dead at the end with Ireland trailing by seven to ensure a losing bonus point summed up Ireland's travails.
Jordan Larmour
Came on at 13. Threw an intercept that all but ended Ireland's hopes of salvaging a late draw.
