This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Out of 10: How we rated Ireland as Schmidt's side are stunned

Ireland looked exhausted as they slumped to a defeat to Japan.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 10:42 AM
47 minutes ago 8,424 Views 46 Comments
https://the42.ie/4827963

POOL A HAS been blown wide open as Ireland failed to back up their opening win over Scotland by slumping to a shock defeat to Japan this morning. Our report is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances. 

Rob Kearney

5Our Rating

Forced off towards the end to add to Ireland's woes. Had earlier scored his second try in as many Tests as Schmidt's side raced into an early lead.

6

Keith Earls

5Our Rating

Did brilliantly to hunt Kenki Fukuoka down and ensure Ireland at least left with a losing bonus point. 

6

Garry Ringrose

6Our Rating

A lively performance up until it all went horribly wrong for the collective. Showed athleticism to catch and finish for Ireland's opening score. 

6

Chris Farrell

5Our Rating

Plenty of endeavour with ball in hand as he carried hard into heavy traffic. Strong in defence for the most part. Pulled ashore after an hour.

6

Jacob Stockdale

4Our Rating

Didn't see much of the ball. Switched to fullback to cover the backfield late in the game. 

6

Jack Carty

5Our Rating

Just his second Test start, and first on the World Cup stage, but showed confidence and composure in the first half with two try assists. Unfortunately it will all be forgotten.

6

Conor Murray

4Our Rating

Didn't bring the same energy and vigour as was evident in his game last week. 

6

Cian Healy

5Our Rating

Pissing Cian Healy off is never a good idea and the Ireland loosehead responded by mincing the Japanese scrum in the first set-piece of the afternoon. That was as good as it got, really.

6

Rory Best

4Our Rating

His 100th Test start, but after 80 minutes last week, ran out of steam. A couple of poor lineout throws handed the initiative back to the hosts. Out on his feet. 

6

Tadhg Furlong

4Our Rating

A deft left-footed grubber on the right wing was the highlight, before Furlong appeared to take a bang to the eye area early in the second half. Not operating at his best.

6

Iain Henderson

5Our Rating

Won't remember his 50th cap fondly. 

6

James Ryan

5Our Rating

Looked exhaustaed but 15 carries and 15 tackles showed he never kept working. 

6

Peter O'Mahony

4Our Rating

Started well, but his influence fizzled out before being called ashore for Ruddock.

6

Josh van der Flier

5Our Rating

His pace and athleticism to cover back and avert a certain Japanese try typified JVDF's unrelenting work-rate. Not only did he have the speed to get there first but the Leinster flanker also had the awareness and skillset to release the ball on the ground to ensure he didn't concede a penalty. Made 15 tackles.

6

CJ Stander

4Our Rating

Very quiet. Ireland needed real leaders in the second half but nobody stood up. 

6

Replacements:

Sean Cronin

4Our Rating

Was belatedly brought on for Best.

6

Dave Kilcoyne

5Our Rating

Announced himself off the bench with two big hits but was unable to stem Japan's momentum and surge towards victory.

6

Andrew Porter

4Our Rating

Provided fresh legs but little else.

6

Tadhg Beirne

4Our Rating

Ripped possession back for Ireland seconds after coming on in the 65th minute.

6

Rhys Ruddock

5Our Rating

Replaced O'Mahony just short of the hour mark for his first appearance at this World Cup. 

6

Luke McGrath

5Our Rating

Filled in on the wing as Ireland were forced into a backline reshuffle.

6

Joey Carbery

4Our Rating

Decision to kick it dead at the end with Ireland trailing by seven to ensure a losing bonus point summed up Ireland's travails.

6

Jordan Larmour

4Our Rating

Came on at 13. Threw an intercept that all but ended Ireland's hopes of salvaging a late draw.

6

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie