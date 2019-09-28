Out of 10: How we rated Ireland as Schmidt's side are stunned

POOL A HAS been blown wide open as Ireland failed to back up their opening win over Scotland by slumping to a shock defeat to Japan this morning. Our report is here, while below we take a closer look at the individual performances.

Rob Kearney 5Our Rating Forced off towards the end to add to Ireland's woes. Had earlier scored his second try in as many Tests as Schmidt's side raced into an early lead.

Keith Earls 5Our Rating Did brilliantly to hunt Kenki Fukuoka down and ensure Ireland at least left with a losing bonus point.

Garry Ringrose 6Our Rating A lively performance up until it all went horribly wrong for the collective. Showed athleticism to catch and finish for Ireland's opening score.

Chris Farrell 5Our Rating Plenty of endeavour with ball in hand as he carried hard into heavy traffic. Strong in defence for the most part. Pulled ashore after an hour.

Jacob Stockdale 4Our Rating Didn't see much of the ball. Switched to fullback to cover the backfield late in the game.

Jack Carty 5Our Rating Just his second Test start, and first on the World Cup stage, but showed confidence and composure in the first half with two try assists. Unfortunately it will all be forgotten.

Conor Murray 4Our Rating Didn't bring the same energy and vigour as was evident in his game last week.

Cian Healy 5Our Rating Pissing Cian Healy off is never a good idea and the Ireland loosehead responded by mincing the Japanese scrum in the first set-piece of the afternoon. That was as good as it got, really.

Rory Best 4Our Rating His 100th Test start, but after 80 minutes last week, ran out of steam. A couple of poor lineout throws handed the initiative back to the hosts. Out on his feet.

Tadhg Furlong 4Our Rating A deft left-footed grubber on the right wing was the highlight, before Furlong appeared to take a bang to the eye area early in the second half. Not operating at his best.

Iain Henderson 5Our Rating Won't remember his 50th cap fondly.

James Ryan 5Our Rating Looked exhaustaed but 15 carries and 15 tackles showed he never kept working.

Peter O'Mahony 4Our Rating Started well, but his influence fizzled out before being called ashore for Ruddock.

Josh van der Flier 5Our Rating His pace and athleticism to cover back and avert a certain Japanese try typified JVDF's unrelenting work-rate. Not only did he have the speed to get there first but the Leinster flanker also had the awareness and skillset to release the ball on the ground to ensure he didn't concede a penalty. Made 15 tackles.

CJ Stander 4Our Rating Very quiet. Ireland needed real leaders in the second half but nobody stood up.

Replacements:

Sean Cronin 4Our Rating Was belatedly brought on for Best.

Dave Kilcoyne 5Our Rating Announced himself off the bench with two big hits but was unable to stem Japan's momentum and surge towards victory.

Andrew Porter 4Our Rating Provided fresh legs but little else.

Tadhg Beirne 4Our Rating Ripped possession back for Ireland seconds after coming on in the 65th minute.

Rhys Ruddock 5Our Rating Replaced O'Mahony just short of the hour mark for his first appearance at this World Cup.

Luke McGrath 5Our Rating Filled in on the wing as Ireland were forced into a backline reshuffle.

Joey Carbery 4Our Rating Decision to kick it dead at the end with Ireland trailing by seven to ensure a losing bonus point summed up Ireland's travails.

