Ireland lose out by 49 runs in opening ODI against Zimbabwe

BRIAN BENNETT STRUCK a one-day international best 169 as Zimbabwe defeated Ireland by 49 runs in Harare on Friday in the first of three matches.

The 21-year-old opener and 39-year-old captain Craig Ervine (66) played key roles as the home side posted 299 for five in 50 overs.

A 73-run mid-innings partnership between George Dockrell (32) and Andy McBrine (34) offered hope to the tourists, but both fell within four balls and Ireland were all out for 250 in 46 overs.

Dockrell and McBrine were dispatched by Blessing Muzarabani, whose 4 for 51 were the best figures among the Zimbabwe bowlers.

Bennett, whose previous best ODI knock was 37, said: “I was lucky to get a chance to open and lucky that things went in my favour.

“I enjoy the new ball in white-ball cricket. There had been some talk about me opening. It was a tricky start, but the pitch was good. Not much swing and not much in the deck.”

Ervine said: “Benny (Bennett) batted extremely well, with perfect tempo. You have to capitalise on your chances, and he did.

“Openers performing well is crucial because it allows other batters to play with freedom. The surface played reasonably well throughout, although it was a little slow early on.”

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said: “Congratulations to Brian for an outstanding knock. We gave him a chance or two, and he punished us. We were rusty when we should not have been.

“The wicket was as good as it gets at Harare Sports Club. The squeeze was put on us between overs 30 and 40 in both innings.

“We bat deep and you want to give yourselves a chance. We gave up a couple. Hopefully we come through next time.”

Bennett eventually departed off the second ball of the final over. He mistimed an attempted big shot off Mark Adair (2-55) and was caught at deep extra cover by Andy Balbirnie.

He faced 163 deliveries in a 216-minute innings in the Zimbabwe capital that included 20 fours and three sixes.

Ervine hit four sixes and three fours in a 136-run second-wicket partnership with Bennett. It proved crucial as Zimbabwe won for the seventh time in 12 ODIs against Ireland in Harare.

Replying, Ireland suffered a mid-innings collapse with Lorcan Tucker (31), Harry Tector (39) and Adair (2) sent to the pavilion in quick succession.

Dockrell and McBrine then threatened to win the match for the Irish before Muzarabani struck, leaving the visitors 247 for eight. Matthew Humphreys (0) and Josh Little (1) then fell cheaply.

The teams meet again on Sunday and Tuesday before a three-match Twenty20 series. The tour began with Ireland winning a one-off Test by 63 runs.

Zimbabwe 299-5 (B. Bennett 169, C. Ervine 66; M. Adair 2-55) v Ireland 250 (C. Campher 44; B. Muzarabani 4-51)

Result: Zimbabwe won by 49 runs

Series: Zimbabwe lead 1-0 after first of three matches

Toss: Ireland

– © AFP 2025