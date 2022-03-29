Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 29 March 2022
Ronan and Dunne miss out again as Ireland name unchanged matchday squad for Lithuania friendly

The sides will meet at the Aviva Stadium later this evening.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 3:21 PM
55 minutes ago 1,580 Views 0 Comments
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland has named an unchanged matchday squad for this evening’s international friendly against Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium [kick-off, 7.45pm].

Connor Ronan and Jimmy Dunne will once again miss out, having also been omitted from the squad for Ireland’s 2-2 draw against Belgium at the weekend.

Ronan, who is currently on loan with St Mirren, was initially handed his first senior Ireland call-up when he was included in the 25-man squad which was announced earlier this month.

But Ronan has not been included once again along with Queens Park Rangers defender Dunne.

Otherwise, Stephen Kenny is sticking with an unchanged side for the second outing of their friendly double-header at home.

