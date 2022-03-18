Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ronan and Sykes receive first Ireland call-ups for Belgium and Lithuania friendlies

Scott Hogan is recalled in 25-man squad but there’s no place for the in-form Michael Obafemi.

By Niall Kelly Friday 18 Mar 2022, 12:59 PM
Connor Ronan's form for St Mirren has earned him an Ireland call from Stephen Kenny.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS handed Connor Ronan and Mark Sykes their first senior Ireland call-ups for the friendly double-header against Belgium and Lithuania.

Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan comes back into the squad for the first time since 2019.

But there is no place in the 25-man panel for the in-form Michael Obafemi despite six goals in his last nine Championship games for Swansea City.

A fit-again Dara O’Shea is included as is Blackburn captain Darragh Lenihan who has continued to turn in eye-catching performances at the heart of Rovers’ promotion push.

More to follow…

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

