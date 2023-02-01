McCloskey set to start for Ireland in Six Nations clash against Wales

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell is set to name Stuart McCloskey in Ireland’s number 12 shirt for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

The Ulster man was at inside centre for all three of Ireland’s Tests last November and now looks set to retain his starting slot for the new campaign.

McCloskey has been battling with the experienced Bundee Aki for the number 12 shirt in the injury-enforced absence of Robbie Henshaw, while the uncapped 21-year-old Jamie Osborne is another option there.

Aki hasn’t played since 23 December due to being dropped by Connacht and with McCloskey in good form despite a tough run of results for Ulster, he looks set to continue as Ireland’s starting inside centre.

The 30-year-old had a good autumn last year, featuring prominently as Henshaw struggled with injury and Aki served a suspension.

McCloskey shone in the opening 30 minutes against South Africa before being forced off with an arm injury. He recovered to start against Fiji the following weekend and showed off his passing skills in that game, while he also started against the Wallabies in Ireland’s final autumn game.

Aki returned off the bench to score a try in that clash with the Australians but has played relatively little rugby since. The Connacht man may have to settle for a place on the Ireland bench this weekend, although Farrell has more versatile options there including Jimmy O’Brien.

McCloskey has only ever started one Six Nations game for Ireland, playing against England on his Test debut in 2016, so it would be another important step for him in the green jersey. The Bangor man has been left out of many Ireland squads over the years but has become a more prominent figure under Farrell recently.

With McCloskey set to get the nod at 12, Farrell is expected to name a very settled-looking side to take on the Welsh.

Johnny Sexton is fully fit to captain the team and Farrell looks likely to back most of the players who helped Ireland to a series success in New Zealand last summer before their clean sweep of the autumn Tests.

Farrell believes there is more to come from his back three combination of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, and Mack Hansen, while Garry Ringrose brings superb form into the number 13 shirt.

Sexton looks set to partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks, while the front row trio of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong seemingly picks itself. James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne have form and fitness in the second row, while Farrell could retain Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris in the back row.

Conor Murray may hold off competition from Craig Casey as the back-up scrum-half, while Farrell has to choose between Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley as out-half cover.

The Ireland head coach is due to officially announce his matchday 23 at around 1pm on Thursday.

Possible Ireland team (v Wales):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

