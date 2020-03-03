This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Another Wales reunion ahead as Ireland learn Nations League opponents

These will be Stephen Kenny’s first competitive games in charge of the senior team.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 5:35 PM
58 minutes ago 6,982 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/5031548
The scene in Amsterdam ahead of the Nations League draw.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will face Bulgaria, Finland, and Wales in the 2020/2021 edition of the Uefa Nations League.

Wales were Ireland’s opponents in the previous edition of the competition, with a 4-1 hammering in Cardiff presaging a 1-0 defeat in Dublin. This tournament will mark the sides’ sixth meeting in three years. 

The four winners of each group will be promoted to League A, while the bottom-placed side in each group will be relegated to League C. 

Although Ireland were supposed to be relegated to the third tier having finished bottom of their group under Martin O’Neill, a rejigging of the format meant an expansion of Leagues, A, B, and C and handed Ireland a reprieve. 

This edition of the tournament offers a backdoor to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The top side in each group of the standard World Cup qualifying campaign will qualify automatically for the competition.

The runner-up in each group go the 12-team play-offs, with the remaining two spots fulfilled by the two highest-ranked sides across the Nations League who do not finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group. These play-offs will consist of three groups of four teams, needing to navigate a semi-final and final to earn their place in Qatar.

Ireland will probably need to top their group to be in contention for this backdoor route. 

These Nations League games will be Stephen Kenny’s first competitive games in charge of the senior team, with the first two games to be played in September. A further double-header of games will take place in October and November, and the finals tournament will take place in June 2021, should Ireland top their group. 

Uefa are expected to confirm the dates and times of these games later this evening. 

uefa-nations-league-202021-draw-amsterdam Mick McCarthy arrives for today's draw. Source: Adam Davy

Mick McCarthy attended today’s draw in Amsterdam in spite of the fact he won’t actually be in charge for these games. Uefa stipulate that the present senior team manager must attend the draw. 

Northern Ireland are also in League B, and have been drawn with Norway, Austria, and Romania. Scotland have been drawn with our play-off opponents Slovakia, along with Israel and Czech Republic. 

Elsewhere, our friends Denmark have been promoted to League A and have been drawn with England, Iceland and Belgium. 

The full draw can be found here. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
