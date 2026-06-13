Ireland lose out heavily to world number one side Netherlands in FIH Hockey Pro League

Netherlands 7

Ireland 0

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S hockey team suffered a 7-0 defeat against the Netherlands as they endured a difficult return to FIH Hockey Pro League action in Rotterdam.

The world number one side took an early lead after turning over possession deep in Irish territory, playing a quick one-two inside the circle to leave Xan de Waard free to flick into the back of the net.

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Luna Fokke then doubled their lead when she deflected her shot into the net at the back post. Pien Dicke made it 3-0 by the end of the first quarter, after a tapping in a loose ball following a save from Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran which trickled underneath her pads.

Yibbi Jansen grabbed her ninth goal of the FIH Hockey Pro League this season to push her side into a 4-0 lead before Dicke and Fokke were both on target again in the second half.

The Netherlands began the final quarter with three successive penalty corners, but the Irish defensive unit did well to deny them with each effort. The Netherlands remained relentless, reacting quickest to a Holly Micklem save to find the back of the net.

Ireland will face The Netherlands again this weekend on Sunday at 12.30pm Irish Time in their second of four FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Rotterdam.