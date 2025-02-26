Ireland make it back-to-back wins in Nations Cup to seal semi-final place

IRELAND WOMEN EDGED a tense encounter with New Zealand 1-0 in their second Pool B match in the FIH Pro League.

The only goal came through a quarter two finish from experienced forward Naomi Carroll following an inviting cross from recent debutant Emily Kealy.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran played her part, denying New Zealand on several occasions early in the second half to maintain her side’s lead.

Ireland back-to-back wins mathematically guarantee them a semi-final berth on Saturday, even before they play their final Pool B game against Korea on Thursday.

The opening half saw Ireland and New Zealand battle for control over the game, largely in the middle of the pitch. Katie Mullan had one of the few chances at goal in the opening quarter, firing first time at New Zealand goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon’s near post, which the Black Sticks ‘keeper covered well.

The deadlock was eventually broken late in quarter two. Recent debutant Emily Kealy drove down the right flank and opted to strike a ball into the circle. Her hit took a fortuitous deflection, making its way through to forward Naomi Carroll who controlled and volleyed the ball into the back of the net, as Ireland entered the break with a one goal advantage.

New Zealand came out of the blocks in the second half with intensity. An early purple patch for New Zealand resulted in a clear-cut chance just a minute into the third quarter, which Ireland ‘keeper Ayeisha McFerran read well to smother. McFerran was called into action again not long after, saving a direct effort from a penalty corner well to maintain Ireland’s lead.

Advertisement

Ayeisha McFerran makes a crucial save.(WORLDSPORTPICS: Rodrigo Jaramillo) RODRIGO JARAMILLO RODRIGO JARAMILLO

Ireland regained control over the game applying pressure to New Zealand higher up the field. A number of circle penetrations were sprung from this high press but stoic defending from the Black Sticks denied Ireland clear cut shooting opportunities. Ireland almost doubled their lead in the closing minutes, Charlotte Beggs intercepting a loose ball and finding Niamh Carey in the circle. The Railway Union and Ireland attacker’s smart first-time shot was lifted perfectly over O’Hanlon but was just wide of the post.

The experience of Ireland’s defensive line was very present to see in the closing minutes, with the likes of Elena Neill, Roisin Upton, and Hannah McLoughlin using every trick in the book to wind down time. The tactic served the side well as they defended their lead to secure a second win in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup.

Head coach Gareth Grundie said: “It was a really cagey first half from both sides, but I thought from a structure and from a defensive point of view, we didn’t give much away.

“In the second half we moved the ball a bit better and started to play with the flow we are capable of. Press wise and structure wise; very good. We turned them over several times and created several opportunities.

“We need to improve as we head toward the final pool game with Korea. We want to continue to grow. It’s still early days and we have to keep improving. It’s always a close and tough encounter with New Zealand and we’ll take the three points and be happy with it.”

Ireland will play their final Pool B game against Korea on Thursday at 8pm Irish time, with the game available to watch live on the TG4 Player.

Report courtesy of Hockey Ireland.