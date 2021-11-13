Follow all the action as it happens from the Aviva Stadium.
And here’s the New Zealand team, with Ian Foster going full strength after making wholesale changes for last week’s win over Italy.
Lineup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/quWbQCXrct— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 11, 2021
A reminder that despite yesterday’s late Covid drama, Ireland line up as announced earlier in the week.
🚨 ICYMI: Our Match Day 23 to face the @AllBlacks on Saturday has been named. 👇#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 11, 2021
It’s now five years since Ireland finally got over the line and beat New Zealand for the first time. Garry Doyle looks back at that famous day in Chicago, which you can read here.
Anthony Foley had passed away just three weeks prior to the Ireland-New Zealand game and as the memories came crowding in, as the world selfishly continued on its way, it was clear that the rugby players who knew him simply had to acknowledge their friend, coach, mentor, in a memorable and respectful way.
Greg Feek could sense it. A friend of Foley’s, the then-Ireland scrum coach, has a creative mind. Feek’s a New Zealander. He had performed the haka as a player, faced it as a coach. He knew its symbolism and its power but also knew this deep, emotional reservoir building within his own squad.
As usual, there’s plenty of good reading on The42 to keep you entertained pre-game, starting with Murray Kinsella’s match preview, which you can find here.
The All Blacks will look to test that defensive growth and Ireland will need to hit a new peak for 2021 to win today.
There has understandably been great excitement about their attacking performance last weekend against Japan when there were real signs of the direction in which Farrell and attack coach Mike Catt are pushing this side, but there will be fewer opportunities today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series clash with the All Blacks, Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens from the Aviva Stadium.
There was lots to like about Ireland’s performance against Japan last weekend, but are Andy Farrell’s side ready for this massive step up, and can they bring some of that same attacking intent to today’s game? We’ll find out shortly. In the meantime, do let us know your predictions in the comments section.
