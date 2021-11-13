12 mins ago

It’s now five years since Ireland finally got over the line and beat New Zealand for the first time. Garry Doyle looks back at that famous day in Chicago, which you can read here.

Anthony Foley had passed away just three weeks prior to the Ireland-New Zealand game and as the memories came crowding in, as the world selfishly continued on its way, it was clear that the rugby players who knew him simply had to acknowledge their friend, coach, mentor, in a memorable and respectful way.

Greg Feek could sense it. A friend of Foley’s, the then-Ireland scrum coach, has a creative mind. Feek’s a New Zealander. He had performed the haka as a player, faced it as a coach. He knew its symbolism and its power but also knew this deep, emotional reservoir building within his own squad.