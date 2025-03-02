Spirited Ireland rally in Nations Cup final but fall short in shootout

IRELAND WOMEN HAVE narrowly fallen short in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup final against New Zealand after a tense shootout in Santiago.

New Zealand took an early lead with a goal from Emelia Surridge in the first quarter before Katie Mullan produced the equaliser in the fourth quarter. There was a referral for Mullan’s score but her goal stood, setting up a grandstand finish.

Neither side could find a winner, meaning the title — and a place in the FIH Pro League — would have to be decided by a shootout.

New Zealand took the lead after going first, while Niamh Carey was unfortunate not to convert her effort after beating the keeper.

Mikayla Power was up next for Ireland and she coolly slotted her shot home to leave Ireland trailing 2-1.

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran then produced a brilliant save, paving the way for Sarah Hawkshaw to level matters at 2-2.

New Zealand then edged ahead again before the edge of the post denied Michelle Carey to leave New Zealand with one more attempt to seal the title.

Hannah Cotter converted and quickly began to celebrate as McFerran immediately signalled for a referral for obstruction during the spin.

However, the referral ruled in favour of New Zealand as Ireland fell short after a brave display.