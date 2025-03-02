Ireland face New Zealand in Nations Cup final after comeback win over USA

IRELAND WOMEN WILL face New Zealand in tonight’s FIH Hockey Nations Cup final in Santiago after defeating USA.

Gareth Grundie’s side came from behind to beat USA 2-1 on Saturday.

Their 100% record in the tournament was under threat when they conceded their first goal four minutes in, Madeleine Zimmer on target for the US.

But Roisín Upton levelled matters in the second quarter from the penalty spot, and after a period of sustained pressure, Katie Mullan grabbed the lead with a moment of magic late on in the third.

Irish defensive heroics were required thereafter. Captain Sarah Hawkshaw was yellow carded and Mullan saw green, but the diminished side weathered a USA storm to progress to their second successive FIH Hockey Nations Cup final.

New Zealand defeated hosts Chile in a penalty shootout in the other semi-final. They won the shootout 3-1 after the game finished 1-1.

The Black Sticks are currently ranked number 10 in the world, with Ireland one place behind at 11th, but the Green Army have won recent meetings of the sides 2-1 and 1-0.

They now face off for the title — and a place in the FIH Pro League — at 9.30pm tonight, with the action live on YouTube Spórt TG4.