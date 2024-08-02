Ireland men's hockey end Olympics campaign on winning note

Ireland 2

New Zealand 1

THE IRELAND MEN’S hockey team have ended their Olympics campaign on a winning note after earning a 2-1 victory over New Zealand in Paris.

Ireland were already eliminated from the competition going into today’s clash, after a defeat to Argentina denied them a place in the quarter-finals. New Zealand were in the same position, with pride on the line for both nations.

Advertisement

Goals from Ben Walker and Jeremy Duncan saw Ireland win their final Pool B game, while goalkeeper Davey Harte produced another memorable display.

New Zealand took the lead in the fifth minute through Joe Morrison, who deflected a cross by Isaac Houlbrooke into the net. Walker nabbed the equaliser after intercepting a pass seven minutes later, as both sides retreated to the half-time break on level terms.

Duncan edged Ireland ahead from open play in the 31st minute as Ireland held firm to secure the win. The result ensures they finish the pool in fifth place, while also securing a place in the top 10 world rankings.

“It was nice to get a result,” Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty said after the game.

“We’ve been close all week and probably frustrated yesterday. But we asked the lads to show a bit of character today and I know we didn’t start the game very well but I thought after that we definitely did lots of good things. The last quarter, New Zealand definitely pushed us hard on our Penalty Corner Defence set up. But our PCD is world class, and we have a World class goalkeeper as well.

“The guys spend a fair bit of time just making sure we understand just what the opposition offer from penalty corners and New Zealand offered plenty of variations today. David Harte offers that extra bit of safety there and I thought he was excellent today. He has been superb throughout the tournament.”