Ireland overcome Azerbaijan in World Cup 2027 pre-qualifiers

IRELAND SECURED a comprehensive 91-67 win over Azerbaijan at the National Basketball Arena this evening.

The victory keeps Mark Keenan’s side in contention in Group A of Fiba Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers.

Captain Sean Flood impressed with 28 points. In addition, Jordan Blount amassed 13 points and 12 rebounds while Neal Quinn had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Ireland host Kosovo at 5pm on Sunday in their next FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifier.

The game is live on TG4, and tickets are available to purchase here.

“Absolutely delighted with the win, probably one of the best first halves we’ve seen here from ourselves, so absolutely delighted,” Keenan said afterwards.

“We built up a great lead, obviously in the second half it’s hard to keep up that intensity, when you get 25-30 up, but overall delighted. It’s the first half of the job though, the second half to come on Sunday [against Kosovo].

Keenan also praised the defensive performance: “67, that’s great, we probably thought it was going to be in the 70s. We set our stall out, they only scored 25 at half-time. You had Aidan [Igiehon] with a couple of big blocks, Neal [Quinn], coming from behind the defence and that only gives us energy.”

Quarter Scores:

Q1: 25-12, Q2: 23-13 Q3: 23-20, Q4: 20-22

Game Scores:

Q1: 25-12, Q2: 48-25, Q3: 71-45, Q4: 91-67

Ireland:

Adrian O’Sullivan (0), Roy Downey (5), Sean Flood (28), Conor Quinn (8), Jordan Blount (13), Rapolas Buivydas (2), David Lehane (0), Matt Treacy (3), Paul Dick (4), Neal Quinn (13), Aidan Harris-Igiehon (6), John Carroll (9).

Azerbaijan:

Jordan Davis (25), Zaur Pashayev (6) Orhan Haciyeva (10), Ulas Turgut (5), Elshad Shirzadov (0), Jabrayil Akbarov (DNP), Amil Hamzayev (3), Kamran Mammadov (2), Shirzad Shirzadov (4).