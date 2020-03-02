This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ fighting for rights to televise Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 play-off

Ireland play Slovakia later this month and at this stage only people who subscribe to Sky will be able to see it.

By Garry Doyle Monday 2 Mar 2020, 6:47 PM
24 minutes ago 3,441 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5030205
Ireland lose out on automatic qualification to Denmark. They are now in a play-off.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ireland lose out on automatic qualification to Denmark. They are now in a play-off.
Ireland lose out on automatic qualification to Denmark. They are now in a play-off.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S PLAY-OFF GAME against Slovakia is currently scheduled to be broadcast behind a pay-wall on Sky Sports rather than on free-to-air television.

However, RTÉ have been negotiating with Uefa since November, when the draw was made, to gain special rights to show the game. Industry sources have indicated they have made substantial progress and may get a positive decision from European football’s governing body by the end of this week – which would be a major boost to thousands of Irish fans who are not subscribers to Sky.

As things stand, though, the game will only be seen live on subscription channel, Sky. The reason for this is that the play-off semi-finals are technically Uefa Nations League matches rather than Uefa European qualifiers. And it is Sky Sports rather than RTÉ who have the rights to show Ireland’s Nations League and friendly internationals.

The Nations League was developed as a concept between 2013 and 2016 as an alternative to meaningless friendly internationals. It began in earnest in 2018, Ireland doing poorly in their outings in the competition, losing twice, drawing twice in League B.

Nonetheless they still were allowed another chance to qualify for the Euros via this new competition, one of four teams who made it into the League B play-offs, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Slovakia being the other sides competing for one spot in this summer’s Euros.

While the winner of the mini-tournament – Ireland play Slovakia in one semi-final, Northern Ireland face Bosnia in the other – goes to this summer’s European finals, the game remains officially a Nations League match.

Hence, Sky have the rights to show it.

Nonetheless, RTÉ have made a big play to also be allowed broadcast the game live. They are aware that Uefa are keen to introduce a free-to-air element to these play-offs and have been negotiating with Uefa via the European Broadcasting Union to get the Slovakia match shown on RTÉ.

They have not signed any deal yet may well do so before the end of this week. If no deal is struck, then Ireland versus Slovakia will only be available to subscribers on the Sky Sports platform.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie