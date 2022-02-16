Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 16 February 2022
Quinns combine as Ireland open Pinatar Cup bid with come-from-behind win

Vera Pauw’s side were 2-1 winners over Poland in La Manga, Spain.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 4:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,200 Views 1 Comment
Katie McCabe provided both assists.
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO

LOUISE AND LUCY Quinn scored the goals as Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland opened their Pinatar Cup campaign with a 2-1 quarter-final win over Poland in Spain.

Girls In Green fans were left disappointed as there was no live-stream available to viewers on these shores, but the come-from-behind victory over a higher-ranked nation in La Manga surely softened the blow.

Ireland — ranked 31st in the world, with the Poles 30th — fell behind in the 49th minute, after Paulina Dudek converted a penalty.

The spot kick was awarded for a handball against Niamh Fahey; the country’s newest centurion left with a small blot on her copybook in an otherwise solid performance. The Liverpool star also marked her 100th international cap by captaining the side.

Regular skipper Katie McCabe was at the heart of the comeback, assisting both goals.

Lucy Quinn bagged the equaliser in the 66th minute, curling in a superb left-footed shot after the Arsenal star played her through. And Quinn’s Birmingham City clubmate and namesake, Louise, sealed the win after heading home a McCabe cross 10 minutes later.

Ireland will now play the winners of Hungary and Russia — who face off later this evening — on Saturday [KO 7.30pm Irish time].

The Pinatar Cup acts as preparation for the restart of the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign in April, when second-placed Ireland get back up and running with a trip to Group A runaway leaders Sweden.

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

