This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Open thread: Who would you have in the Ireland XV to play Scotland?

Joe Schmidt’s selection for Murrayfield will be fascinating.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Feb 2019, 9:39 PM
1 hour ago 6,648 Views 37 Comments
https://the42.ie/4476212
Will we see Kearney back in the Ireland team this week?
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Will we see Kearney back in the Ireland team this week?
Will we see Kearney back in the Ireland team this week?
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

DOUBTS OVER THE fitness of Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose and Devin Toner have muddied the selection picture for Joe Schmidt this week, while CJ Stander joins Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne and Luke McGrath in the treatment room for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Andrew Conway is also unavailable for the trip to Murrayfield as he returns to Munster for further treatment on calf tightness he pulled up with in training at the Aviva Stadium last Thursday.

Stander has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a facial injury, Toner aggravated a rolled ankle — described as Schmidt as ‘problematic’ — and Earls was withdrawn at half-time following a knock to his hip.

Ringrose, meanwhile, will be assessed by the Ireland team medics over the next 24 hours after reporting hamstring tightness late in the game against England, meaning injuries could colour Schmidt’s selection process.

Following the relocation of Robbie Henshaw to fullback, Rob Kearney could come back into the 15 jersey for the round two encounter, with Henshaw switching back to midfield alongside Bundee Aki if Ringrose fails to pull through in time.

Earls’ potential absence creates an opening on the right wing, and while Andrew Conway is also unavailable, Jordan Larmour is in contention to start opposite Jacob Stockdale. Ulster’s Will Addison will also be pushing for involvement after missing out on the matchday 23 last week. 

Both Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray had rare off days against England and on the assumption neither are carrying any knocks, should start their 51st Test as a half-back pair against the Scots — but Joey Carbery and John Cooney will be pressing their claims hard this week.

Ireland’s Sean O'Brien is tackled by England's Tom Curry Could Sean O'Brien start against Scotland? Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Up front, Toner’s injury presents Schmidt with a headache at second row, given Munster’s Beirne and Ulster lock Henderson are already sidelined, with one of Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane set to partner James Ryan in the engine room. 

Whether Toner trains on Tuesday with the rest of the Ireland squad at their Carton House base will be key — ditto with Earls and Ringrose. 

Stander’s absence opens the door for Jack Conan or Seán O’Brien at number eight, while Jordi Murphy and Rhys Ruddock have been in excellent form for Ulster and Leinster respectively. 

Either way, after Saturday’s disappointing defeat to England, Schmidt’s team announcement on Thursday afternoon will be fascinating.

Who would you like to see in Ireland’s starting XV to face Scotland?

Potential Ireland XV (v Scotland):

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Seán O’Brien.

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Quinn Roux
20. Jordi Murphy
21. John Cooney
22. Joey Carbery
23. Will Addison. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in to see Ireland's opening Six Nations game on Saturday
    ENGLAND
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie