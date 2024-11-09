Farrell has selection calls to consider after New Zealand defeat

ANDY FARRELL HAS previously backed his players to respond to defeats or poor performances. After watching Ireland slip to a one-point loss in Twickenham in this year’s Six Nations, Farrell sent the same starting XV out a week later against Scotland. On that occasion Ireland got the job done to seal the Six Nations title but it was an unconvincing team performance.

He took a different approach on the summer tour to South Africa. After the Springboks won a combative first Test in Pretoria, Farrell dropped Bundee Aki and his captain, Peter O’Mahony, for the second Test. The changes worked out in his favour in Durban, with Ciarán Frawley’s late heroics ensuring Ireland won a thrilling second Test.

Farrell didn’t give too much away post-match after Friday’s defeat to New Zealand. There will surely be a temptation to freshen things up for next week’s meeting with Argentina but there is also the argument that his players should be sharper as a result of their first outing together in 17 weeks, with Ireland looking rusty against their more match-sharp visitors last night.

It would be a surprise if Farrell swung his axe. Combinations are important to the Ireland boss so the back three could well remain unchanged. Hugo Keenan is settling back into 15s rugby after missing Ireland’s summer tour while Mack Hansen rallied with some bright contributions on his first Test appearance since last year’s World Cup. James Lowe had a mixed night but kept Ireland alive in the closing minutes as the game began to fizzle out.

However, there could be a temptation to promote Jamie Osborne to the starting team. The 22-year-old won his third cap off the bench last night and a first home start against Argentina would be a valuable step up for the versatile Leinster player.

Osborne impressed at fullback in South Africa but could also challenge at centre, having replaced Garry Ringrose for the final 10 minutes last night. Another option would be to bring in Robbie Henshaw, who missed out on the matchday squad having only recently returned from injury with Leinster. Aki battled hard and made some punchy carries but his influence was limited on a disappointing night for the Ireland attack and he made two uncharacteristic handling errors.

Robbie Henshaw didn't make the matchday 23 against New Zealand. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The half-back situation is also interesting. Jamison Gibson-Park remains vital to this team and made some superb defensive interventions. Farrell knows exactly what he gets from the reliable Leinster nine. Craig Casey will have been disappointed to miss out on selection but there is merit to handing him a shot against Argentina. The Munster player was superb on his most recent Test cap before injury cut his contribution in South Africa short.

Nearing the end of his first season as Ireland’s first-choice out-half, a big performance would be timely for Jack Crowley. Farrell admitted Crowley benefited from some credit in the bank with his selection against the All Blacks, having come into camp on the back of a challenging start to the season with Munster. He struggled to grab hold of the contest and left the action with 23 minutes to play shortly after a spilling a low pass.

Crowley’s exit was a big call from Farrell but his replacement, Ciarán Frawley, had a night to forget, making two handling errors during a cameo in which nothing worked for him. It’s unlikely he would be so error-prone two weeks in a row but he certainly didn’t advance his own case for a start.

The bold call would be to select Sam Prendergast in a matchday 23 for the first time. Prendergast is seen as one for the future by Farrell and has looked sharp for both Leinster and Emerging Ireland in recent months.

Ciarán Frawley struggled to make an impact off the bench. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s pack brought plenty of fight and were part of a strong defensive effort but ultimately came out second best against New Zealand. Familiar scrum and lineout issues will be closely examined, although injuries will also limit Farrell’s options for next Friday.

Tadhg Furlong will surely return in the front row if the Leinster tighthead is passed fit to play. Tom O’Toole was unfortunate to be forced off shortly after being sent in for Finlay Bealham, and it remains to be seen if he will be available next week. Bealham could be set for another big shift after playing 78 minutes last night. Andrew Porter is likely to continue at loosehead and likewise Rónan Kelleher at hooker, but Furlong’s return might make further front row changes more palatable.

Tadhg Beirne finished the game in the second row and would remain an option there if Farrell wanted to rotate one (or both) of Joe McCarthy and James Ryan out and freshen up his backrow, where Josh van der Flier was arguably Ireland’s best performer and captain Caelan Doris got through plenty of hard work with little reward.

All of the above is complicated by the fact that Farrell’s bench made minimal impact. Experienced players in the form of Iain Henderson, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony all failed to shift the momentum when needed, although Rob Herring made a difference at Ireland’s misfiring lineout.

Ryan Baird could add a dynamic edge against the Pumas. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Of those who didn’t make the 23, Ryan Baird is the type of dynamic presence who could inject some punch against the Pumas, having featured in every Six Nations game this year and twice off the bench in South Africa. Likewise Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey, who has always delivered in an Ireland jersey.

Two of McCloskey’s Ulster teammates, Cormac Izuchukwu and Jacob Stockdale, are also worth considering. Izuchukwu is a highly exciting prospect and is pushing for a Test debut this month while Stockdale is back in the mix after a strong run of form in the URC.

Winger Calvin Nash hasn’t had the same impact with Munster but started all five Six Nations games and the two South Africa Tests in Hansen’s absence.

The Fiji game on 23 November looks a more likely opportunity for wholesale changes before Ireland welcome a resurgent Australia to Dublin on 30 November, but there would surely be value in adding some fresh faces to the team for what could be a testing night against an improving Argentina, who have looked revitalised under the guidance of Felipe Contepomi.

Farrell has some big decisions to make after a disappointing start to Ireland’s November series.