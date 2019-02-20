Ireland set to play Switzerland in Geneva

IRELAND’S EURO 2020 qualifier away to Switzerland will take place in Geneva, the Swiss FA have confirmed.

The Swiss are top seeds in the group and will face the Boys in Green at the Stade de Genève on 15 October.

In addition, Vladimir Petković’s side’s match with Gibraltar on 8 September has been confirmed for the Stade de Tourbillon in Sion.

It is the first time Switzerland, who have rotated the venue for their home qualifiers in recent campaigns, have played in Geneva since beating Latvia there 1-0 in 2017, on their way to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Ireland kick off their qualification campaign next month with an away tie against Gibraltar and a home encounter with Georgia.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will travel to face Georgia, before playing Denmark at St Jakob-Park, Basel.

