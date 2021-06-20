Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland two wins away from historic Olympic qualification at Monaco Sevens repechage

Terry Kennedy turned on the style as Anthony Eddy’s side topped their group with a big win over Samoa.

terry-kennedy Terry Kennedy has been on fire in Monaco. Source: Manuel Blondeau/INPHO

IRELAND ARE TWO games away from qualifying for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo after finishing top of their pool at the World Rugby Sevens repechage in Monaco.

With four wins from four under their belt, Anthony Eddy’s side produced a three-try victory over Samoa this afternoon to top Pool A and advance to the semi-finals.

It was a dominant performance from Ireland against a good Samoa side; this simply stunning Terry Kennedy pass which sent Jordan Conroy through for the second try a certain highlight:

Foster Horan and Jack Kelly scored the other Irish tries with Billy Dardis adding extras as the game finished 21-7 at Stade Louis-II.

Ireland line out in the second semi-final this afternoon, facing Hong Kong – who lost their Pool B finale to France 36-5 – at 3.45pm Irish time. You can watch the action here.

The outright winner of the tournament books their ticket to Tokyo, with Ireland looking to make history and qualify for a first-ever Olympic Games.

France face Samoa in the earlier semi-final [3.23pm Irish time].

