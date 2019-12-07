This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Slow start sees Ireland slip to defeat against Spain at Dubai 7s

Jordan Conroy scored his seventh try of the tournament but will rue failing to take a late opportunity.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 12:21 PM
55 minutes ago 1,782 Views 3 Comments
Ireland's Jordan Conroy.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Ireland's Jordan Conroy.
Ireland's Jordan Conroy.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE IRELAND’S MEN’S 7s team had to settle for a 12th place finish at the Dubai 7s after a disappointing 19-14 defeat to Spain.

Ireland fell behind five minutes into their 11th/12th place play-off when Manuel Sainz-Trapaga raced over unchallenged following some good hands from Pol Pla.

Sainz-Trapaga was over the line again just two minutes later when Ireland were caught out by a quick-tap penalty.

Ireland finally settled into the game and Hugo Lennox got them on the scoresheet when he benefited from a massive overlap on the right wing, with Anthony Eddy’s side trailing 12-7 at half-time.

Spain extended their lead when a Sainz-Trapaga offload found Juan Ramos unmarked. 

Jordon Conroy responded with a brilliant solo effort, taking on a defender and beating him for speed down the outside before cutting in to dot down. The score marked Conroy’s seventh try of the tournament, placing him as top try-scorer. 

Conroy, who scored five tries in the win against Scotland on Friday, had a golden opportunity to force extra time with the last play of the game, but he failed to collect Billy Dardis’ kick as Spain held out to win by five points. 

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Sean Farrell to discuss the most revealing post-World Cup insights yet and preview the December back-to-backs.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

