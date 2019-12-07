Slow start sees Ireland slip to defeat against Spain at Dubai 7s

THE IRELAND’S MEN’S 7s team had to settle for a 12th place finish at the Dubai 7s after a disappointing 19-14 defeat to Spain.

Ireland fell behind five minutes into their 11th/12th place play-off when Manuel Sainz-Trapaga raced over unchallenged following some good hands from Pol Pla.

Sainz-Trapaga was over the line again just two minutes later when Ireland were caught out by a quick-tap penalty.

Ireland finally settled into the game and Hugo Lennox got them on the scoresheet when he benefited from a massive overlap on the right wing, with Anthony Eddy’s side trailing 12-7 at half-time.

Spain extended their lead when a Sainz-Trapaga offload found Juan Ramos unmarked.

Jordon Conroy responded with a brilliant solo effort, taking on a defender and beating him for speed down the outside before cutting in to dot down. The score marked Conroy’s seventh try of the tournament, placing him as top try-scorer.

Conroy, who scored five tries in the win against Scotland on Friday, had a golden opportunity to force extra time with the last play of the game, but he failed to collect Billy Dardis’ kick as Spain held out to win by five points.

