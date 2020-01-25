This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 25 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland Sevens open with surprise defeat to Canada but bounce back against Spain

The Men’s side will face France tomorrow but they need Spain to do them a favour against Canada too.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 10:44 AM
22 minutes ago 498 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4979539
Head coach Anthony Eddy.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Head coach Anthony Eddy.
Head coach Anthony Eddy.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS side opened their New Zealand Sevens campiagn with a defeat to Canada but managed to respond with a win over Spain overnight. 

Anthony Eddy’s side went down 26-21 to the Canadians first time out. 

But he later saw his outfit record a four-try victory over the Spanish — winning 28-17 — in Hamilton to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Foster Horan, Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Harry McNulty were the try scorers.

The pool will boil down to who performs best when Canada play Spain and France face Ireland in their final matches tomorrow before the play-offs. 

Under the format, introduced for the New Zealand round and for Australia next weekend, quarter-finals have been scrapped, pool winners progress direct to the semi-finals and there is no longer a second chance for teams who slip up in pool play. 

Source: World Rugby/YouTube

RESULTS

Men

Pool A

USA 24 Scotland 7

New Zealand 47 Wales 0

Scotland 24 Wales 19

New Zealand 26 USA 5

 

Pool B

Engand 24 Kenya 19

South Africa 31 Japan 5

Kenya 12 Japan 12

England 21 South Africa 19

 

Pool C

Canada 26 Ireland 21

France 21 Spain 17

Ireland 28 Spain 17

France 12 Canada 12

 

Pool D

Australia 38 Argentina 7

Fiji 19 Samoa 12

Fiji 19 Australia 12

Argentina 40 Samoa 0

 

Women

Pool A

Fiji 26 England 19

New Zealand 40 China 7

China 17 Fiji 12

New Zealand 40 England 7

 

Pool B

USA 19 Russia 12

Australia 24 Brazil 14

USA 34 Brazil 7

Australia 40 Russia 12

 

Pool C

France 31 Spain 7

Canada 24 Ireland 7

France 35 Ireland 7

Canada 35 Spain 5

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie