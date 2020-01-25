Ireland Sevens open with surprise defeat to Canada but bounce back against Spain

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS side opened their New Zealand Sevens campiagn with a defeat to Canada but managed to respond with a win over Spain overnight.

Anthony Eddy’s side went down 26-21 to the Canadians first time out.

But he later saw his outfit record a four-try victory over the Spanish — winning 28-17 — in Hamilton to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Foster Horan, Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Harry McNulty were the try scorers.

The pool will boil down to who performs best when Canada play Spain and France face Ireland in their final matches tomorrow before the play-offs.