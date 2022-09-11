Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 11 September 2022
Advertisement

Ireland women to round off Sevens World Cup against England after Fiji loss

The men face New Zealand in their semi-final later this morning.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 10:16 AM
54 minutes ago 1,073 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5863191
Ireland fell to a disappointing 24-0 defeat to Fiji in the 5/8 place play-off.
Image: Travis Prior/INPHO
Ireland fell to a disappointing 24-0 defeat to Fiji in the 5/8 place play-off.
Ireland fell to a disappointing 24-0 defeat to Fiji in the 5/8 place play-off.
Image: Travis Prior/INPHO

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S team have fallen to a disappointing 24-0 defeat to Fiji in the 5/8 place play-offs at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa.

Aiden McNulty’s side were beaten by defending champions New Zealand in yesterday’s quarter-final, and it was another difficult loss to an impressive outfit at the Cape Town Stadium today.

They play England in the 7/8 place play-off this evening.

First-half tries from Adi Vani Buleki and Reapi Ulunisau — the second converted by Lavenia Cavuru — had Fiji in the driving seat by half time, 12-0 up at the break.

In truth, it was an error-ridden performance from Ireland as they played tight time and time again, and Fiji pounced on their mistakes. Captain Raijieli Daveua was next with her name on the scoreboard with a breakaway try, before Ulunisau ran in another after an interception. Again, Cavuru converted one of two.

It was a stop-start second half with plenty of penalties, Ireland struggling to garner any real momentum as their opponents’ physicality shone through down the home straight.

Fiji now play Canada for fifth place, while Ireland’s clash against England is set for 4.31pm. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The Ireland men’s team’s highly-anticipated semi-final against New Zealand kicks off at 11:35am [live on RTÉ Player].

They recorded a famous quarter-final win over hosts South Africa last night.

  • Results and fixtures available here >

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie