Ireland women to round off Sevens World Cup against England after Fiji loss

Ireland fell to a disappointing 24-0 defeat to Fiji in the 5/8 place play-off.

Ireland fell to a disappointing 24-0 defeat to Fiji in the 5/8 place play-off.

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S team have fallen to a disappointing 24-0 defeat to Fiji in the 5/8 place play-offs at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa.

Aiden McNulty’s side were beaten by defending champions New Zealand in yesterday’s quarter-final, and it was another difficult loss to an impressive outfit at the Cape Town Stadium today.

They play England in the 7/8 place play-off this evening.

Advertisement

First-half tries from Adi Vani Buleki and Reapi Ulunisau — the second converted by Lavenia Cavuru — had Fiji in the driving seat by half time, 12-0 up at the break.

In truth, it was an error-ridden performance from Ireland as they played tight time and time again, and Fiji pounced on their mistakes. Captain Raijieli Daveua was next with her name on the scoreboard with a breakaway try, before Ulunisau ran in another after an interception. Again, Cavuru converted one of two.

It was a stop-start second half with plenty of penalties, Ireland struggling to garner any real momentum as their opponents’ physicality shone through down the home straight.

Fiji now play Canada for fifth place, while Ireland’s clash against England is set for 4.31pm.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The Ireland men’s team’s highly-anticipated semi-final against New Zealand kicks off at 11:35am [live on RTÉ Player].

They recorded a famous quarter-final win over hosts South Africa last night.