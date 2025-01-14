Ireland squad likely to be familiar as Easterby steps up for Six Nations

THE SIMON EASTERBY era will begin in earnest tomorrow when the interim head coach confirms his squad for the 2025 Six Nations.

His reign will only last for two campaigns, this championship and the summer tour to Georgia and Portugal, and it is hard not to think that Andy Farrell will continue to have a major influence even if he is now on Lions duty.

Farrell is contracted to Ireland until the 2027 World Cup. This is his team so it would be strange if he didn’t have a big say.

Still, the Ireland squad that is named tomorrow afternoon will be led into the Six Nations by Easterby, who has been involved as an assistant coach for more than a decade. He has been a big part of Ireland’s set-up under Farrell so it seems unlikely that the selection will veer wildly from a familiar-looking group.

One of the big pluses for Easterby is that Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan are back fit having played no part in the November Tests due to injury. They will instantly add ballast to the squad.

Dan Sheehan is progressing well with Leinster and getting closer to a return from the knee injury he suffered in South Africa last summer. Having him available at some stage in this Six Nations will be another massive fillip.

Ryan Baird played little part in the autumn campaign due to a head injury but has returned to impressive form for Leinster and should be back in the Ireland mix.

While Leinster say that James Lowe should return to training this week, having been sidelined since November, there are some who will miss out on the Six Nations squad due to injury.

Tadhg Furlong's return is a major boost for Ireland. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Craig Casey is the most notable and his absence opens the door for someone else to join Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray in the scrum-half roster.

Connacht’s Caolin Blade had an impressive cameo off the bench when Ireland beat South Africa in Durban last summer, giving him top-level credit in the bank, while Ulster’s uncapped Nathan Doak was called up for the last week of the tour after Casey’s injury.

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale is another who has been sidelined since November when he impressed against Fiji before injuring his hamstring. He’s thought to be getting closer to a return but it may come for Ulster during the Six Nations window.

His provincial team-mate, Tom O’Toole, will miss the first two games of the championship due to suspension so there will be an opening in the propping department. O’Toole played at tighthead and loosehead in the autumn, meaning it remains to be seen how many props Ireland name this time.

Andrew Porter and Cian Healy were the two out-and-out loosehead options in the autumn but Leinster loosehead Jack Boyle impressed as a development player during that campaign and could be given a chance to continue learning.

Leinster tighthead Thomas Clarkson did well in his first two caps in November after initially joining as a development player, so will hope to be in the mix again, while Munster tighthead Oli Jager would love to be back in the group having been injured last time around.

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey is a regular in the midfield depth chart for Ireland but has been sidelined with injury recently. Having Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, and Garry Ringrose available is a luxury, and Jamie Osborne and Ciarán Frawley can both play in the centre.

The likelihood is that Ireland’s squad will have a tried-and-trusted feel to it tomorrow but the pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal gives scope to bring in a few development players.

Simon Easterby with Ireland captain Caelan Doris. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Big, athletic prospects like Munster number eight Brian Gleeson and Ulster back row James McNabney are worth a closer look at some stage, even if they play in an area where Ireland already have great options.

Good players regularly miss out in the back row department of the Ireland squad, where Munster lock/blindside hybrid Tom Ahern is available after being sidelined in the autumn. Ahern, who turns 25 next month, remains uncapped but has exciting talents.

Peter O’Mahony will surely continue to be part of the set-up given his lineout prowess and leadership skills, but there will be lots of interest in how Ireland use their number six shirt. Tadhg Beirne has been playing there since last summer, but Baird offers something different while Cormac Izuchukwu made his debut in the autumn.

As ever, some supporters will be hoping for a big crop of uncapped players to feature but as ever, it seems likely this Ireland coaching staff will opt for lots of continuity as they target a historic third consecutive Six Nations title.