Katie Keane keeps Spain out as Ireland U19s start Euros campaign with a draw

KATIE KEANE WAS the hero for Ireland U19s as they held reigning champions Spain to a 0-0 draw to begin their Uefa European Championships campaign.

The Athlone Town goalkeeper made 12 saves as Spain got 29 shots away at the Group B clash in Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje in Lithuania.

Ireland, in contrast, did not manage to a shot but came away with a point, thanks to a determined defensive effort and Keane’s feats in goal.

Joy Ralph tackles Adriana Ranera Casanovas. Nikola Krstic / INPHO Nikola Krstic / INPHO / INPHO

Next, Dave Connell’s side face Germany on Thursday, and then the Netherlands on Sunday in their final group match.