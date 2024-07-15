Advertisement
Katie Keane celebrates with a supporter after the game. Nikola Krstic/INPHO
No Way Through

Katie Keane keeps Spain out as Ireland U19s start Euros campaign with a draw

Goalkeeper made string of saves as Ireland began European Championships campaign.
2.49pm, 15 Jul 2024
KATIE KEANE WAS the hero for Ireland U19s as they held reigning champions Spain to a 0-0 draw to begin their Uefa European Championships campaign. 

The Athlone Town goalkeeper made 12 saves as Spain got 29 shots away at the Group B clash in Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje in Lithuania.

Ireland, in contrast, did not manage to a shot but came away with a point, thanks to a determined defensive effort and Keane’s feats in goal.    

joy-ralph-with-adriana-ranera-casanovas Joy Ralph tackles Adriana Ranera Casanovas. Nikola Krstic / INPHO Nikola Krstic / INPHO / INPHO

Next, Dave Connell’s side face Germany on Thursday, and then the Netherlands on Sunday in their final group match.

