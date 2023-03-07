Advertisement
Ciaran Frawley and Nick Timoney.
# Update
Frawley and Timoney called into Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
Both players join the squad for the first time since November as Joey Carbery drops back out.
Updated 7 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 7 minutes ago

CIARAN FRAWLEY AND Nick Timoney have been called into Ireland camp with Andy Farrell naming an updated 37-man squad ahead of the round four trip to play Scotland on Sunday.

Timoney and Frawley both return to the squad for the first time since the Autumn internationals.

Ulster’s Timoney started against Fiji in November while Frawley missed the Test series after picking up an injury playing for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV.

Garry Ringrose and James Lowe – who both sat out last Thursday’s open training session at Aviva Stadium – are both included, as are Stuart McCloskey and Cian Healy, who trained away from the main group during that open session against the Ireland U20s.

Captain Johnny Sexton, who missed the Italy game through injury, is also included, as are Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw – who have all yet to feature in this year’s Six Nations.

Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Rob Herring, Jordan Larmour, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell all return having been involved with their provinces during the weekend’s URC action.

Leinster pair Jamie Osborne and Scott Penny, who both trained with the squad ahead of the round three clash with Italy, are unavailable due to minor knocks.

Joey Carbery, who was recalled to the squad ahead of the Italy game, is also omitted.

Ireland Squad

Forwards:

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 9 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster) 36 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 63 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 26 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 71 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 33 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 20 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 51 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 92 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster) 7 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 51 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster) 51 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster)*

Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 15 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster) 3 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 48 caps

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 44 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster) 17 caps

Craig Casey (Munster) 10 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster) 3 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster)*

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 12 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 61 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 28 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 12 caps

Conor Murray (Munster) 103 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) 4 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 49 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 111 caps – captain

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 35 caps

