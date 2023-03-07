Frawley and Timoney called into Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash

LAST UPDATE | 7 minutes ago
CIARAN FRAWLEY AND Nick Timoney have been called into Ireland camp with Andy Farrell naming an updated 37-man squad ahead of the round four trip to play Scotland on Sunday.
Timoney and Frawley both return to the squad for the first time since the Autumn internationals.
Ulster’s Timoney started against Fiji in November while Frawley missed the Test series after picking up an injury playing for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV.
Garry Ringrose and James Lowe – who both sat out last Thursday’s open training session at Aviva Stadium – are both included, as are Stuart McCloskey and Cian Healy, who trained away from the main group during that open session against the Ireland U20s.
Captain Johnny Sexton, who missed the Italy game through injury, is also included, as are Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw – who have all yet to feature in this year’s Six Nations.
Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Rob Herring, Jordan Larmour, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Treadwell all return having been involved with their provinces during the weekend’s URC action.
Leinster pair Jamie Osborne and Scott Penny, who both trained with the squad ahead of the round three clash with Italy, are unavailable due to minor knocks.
Joey Carbery, who was recalled to the squad ahead of the Italy game, is also omitted.
Ireland Squad
Forwards:
Ryan Baird (Leinster) 9 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster) 36 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 63 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster) 26 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 121 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster) 71 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 33 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 20 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 51 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 92 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster) 7 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 51 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht) 1 cap
James Ryan (Leinster) 51 caps
Roman Salanoa (Munster)*
Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 15 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster) 3 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 10 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 48 caps
Backs:
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 44 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster) 17 caps
Craig Casey (Munster) 10 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster) 3 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 12 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 61 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 28 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 12 caps
Conor Murray (Munster) 103 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster) 4 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 49 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 111 caps – captain
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 35 caps
