Sunday 12 June 2022
Jimmy Dunne gets the call as Duffy and Egan are ruled out for Ukraine

The 24-year-old is yet to make his senior international debut but impressed at QPR this season.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 9:22 PM
Jimmy Dunne in action for Republic of Ireland U21s in 2018.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JIMMY DUNNE HAS been called up by Stephen Kenny to the Republic of Ireland squad for Tuesday’s Uefa Nations League clash with Ukraine in Łódź, Poland.

In the only change to Kenny’s squad, uncapped QPR defender Dunne, 24, has been drafted in with Shane Duffy suspended for the return fixture with the Ukrainians and John Egan withdrawing from the squad for family reasons.

Egan was also granted a period of leave in advance of Saturday’s fixture with Scotland before returning to captain the side in the 3-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Dundalk native Dunne, who made 43 appearances for QPR in all competitions this season and scored three goals, is an Ireland U21 international but has yet to feature for the senior team.

The centre-back began his career at St Kevin’s Boys before joining the Manchester United academy in Belfast at the age of 10.

He made three Premier League appearances for Burnley last season before joining Championship side QPR for an undisclosed fee last summer.

It was once upon a time suggested that Dunne may pursue an international career with Northern Ireland, for whom he would qualify through the grandparent rule. However, Dunne dismissed this idea in 2019, describing himself as “a Dundalk lad” with dreams of only playing for the Republic.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

