McCloskey to miss Springboks clash, Van der Flier and Ringrose available

STUART McCLOSKEY HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s final November fixture against the Springboks this Saturday [KO 5.40pm].
The in-form Ulster centre was forced off just 26 minutes into last weekend’s defeat of Australia, and the IRFU have now confirmed he will not be available for selection this weekend following a recurrence of a groin injury.
Advertisement
McCloskey was also forced off in the opening November fixture against New Zealand in Chicago.
Thomas Clarkson was removed against the Wallabies for a HIA, but the prop has passed all protocols and is expected to train fully this week.
Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose will both be available for selection having returned to full training.
The Leinster pair had both been nursing hamstring injuries and have not featured since the New Zealand game.
Andy Farrell is due to name his team to play South Africa on Thursday afternoon.
