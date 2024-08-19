Advertisement
Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell. Phil Magowan/Press Eye
Cricket

Ireland Women claim historic series win over Sri Lanka at Stormont

Orla Prendergast captained the team to glory, while Leah Paul was Player of the Match.
10.26am, 19 Aug 2024
144
0

THE IRISH WOMEN’S cricket team claimed their first series win over Sri Lanka yesterday.

Ed Joyce’s side pulled off a hard-fought victory by 15 runs in the 2nd ODI at Stormont, and wrapped up the three-match series with one match to spare.

Orla Prendergast captained the team to glory in Belfast, while Leah Paul was Player of the Match.

255 was their total by the interval. Sri Lanka fought back, but Ireland chipped away and Arlene Kelly took the last wicket to seal a famous series win.

It was all the more impressive given Ireland’s absentees: regular captain Laura Delany and vice-captain Gabby Lewis are both on the injury list.

Match summary

Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women, 2nd One-Day International, Stormont Cricket Club, 18 August 2024

Ireland 255-5 (50 overs; L Paul 81, A Hunter 66, R Stokell 53*; K Dilhari 2-35)
Sri Lanka 240 (48 overs; H Samarawickrama 105; A Kelly 3-41)

Ireland won by 15 runs

You can view the full scorecard here>

