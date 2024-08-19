Ireland Women claim historic series win over Sri Lanka at Stormont

THE IRISH WOMEN’S cricket team claimed their first series win over Sri Lanka yesterday.

Ed Joyce’s side pulled off a hard-fought victory by 15 runs in the 2nd ODI at Stormont, and wrapped up the three-match series with one match to spare.

Orla Prendergast captained the team to glory in Belfast, while Leah Paul was Player of the Match.

255 was their total by the interval. Sri Lanka fought back, but Ireland chipped away and Arlene Kelly took the last wicket to seal a famous series win.

It's all over at Stormont as Arlene Kelly takes the last Sri Lankan wicket 🥳



Ireland win by 15 runs 🍀👏 pic.twitter.com/HIyZF53JLw — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) August 18, 2024

It was all the more impressive given Ireland’s absentees: regular captain Laura Delany and vice-captain Gabby Lewis are both on the injury list.

Match summary

Ireland Women v Sri Lanka Women, 2nd One-Day International, Stormont Cricket Club, 18 August 2024

Ireland 255-5 (50 overs; L Paul 81, A Hunter 66, R Stokell 53*; K Dilhari 2-35)

Sri Lanka 240 (48 overs; H Samarawickrama 105; A Kelly 3-41)

Ireland won by 15 runs

