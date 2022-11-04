'Just a shame we couldn't create something special' - Ireland bow out of T20 World Cup

SKIPPER ANDREW BALBIRNIE has said his Ireland team showed at the Twenty20 World Cup that they have come a long way — but warned the improvements must not stop there.

Ireland bowed out of the World Cup with defeat to last year’s beaten finalists New Zealand in Adelaide but will go home with memories to savour.

The team ranked 12th by the ICC thrashed two-time champions the West Indies as they qualified from the first round in Australia to reach the Super 12.

The Irish won only one of their five matches in the tougher of the two Super 12 groups but that was a thrilling rain-affected victory over pre-tournament favourites England.

At last year’s World Cup, Ireland failed to get beyond the first round.

“Slightly disappointing (to end with a loss) but I think we’ve come a long way since the last World Cup,” said Balbirnie.

“But I think the last couple of performances have shown we certainly need to get better to get closer to these big teams.”

After a five-run win over England, Ireland saw their clash with Afghanistan washed out by rain and then were well beaten by hosts and holders Australia.

Ireland made a strong start in their reply to New Zealand’s 185-6, with batsman Balbirnie leading from the front with 30 off 25 balls.

But once he and fellow opener Paul Stirling departed, Ireland’s challenge dissolved.

The New Zealand innings was notable for Ireland’s Joshua Little taking a hat-trick towards the end, only the second of this World Cup, but it had little impact as the Black Caps won comfortably.

“We want to be a team that people want to watch, wether we win or lose,” said Balbirnie, whose side still had a mathematical chance of reaching the last four going into their final match.

“It’s always nice to win, but over the last couple of weeks we’ve shown that we can play some pretty good cricket.”

“It’s just a shame that we couldn’t create something really special,” he added.

