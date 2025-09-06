EVAN FERGUSON WILL lead the line alongside Sammie Szmodics and Finn Azaz for Ireland against Hungary in tonight’s 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Heimir Hallgrimsson has named Matt Doherty at left-back, with Jake O’Brien at right-back. Nathan Collins is captain, and is partnered by Dara O’Shea at centre-back. Caoimhín Kelleher is in goal.
Advertisement
Josh Cullen and Jason Knight are in midfield, with Ryan Manning likely to start in a more advanced role off the left. Azaz, Szmodics and Ferguson will provide Ireland’s firepower, with Troy Parrott injured.
As expected, Dominik Szoboszlai captains a Hungary side also featuring his Liverpool team-mate, Milos Kerkez.
Ireland’s first game of the campaign is arguably their most important, with Hungary their direct rivals for second spot and a play-off spot next Spring.
Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm, and the sold-out game is live on RTÉ Two.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Szmodics and Azaz to lead Irish attack alongside Ferguson against Hungary
EVAN FERGUSON WILL lead the line alongside Sammie Szmodics and Finn Azaz for Ireland against Hungary in tonight’s 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Heimir Hallgrimsson has named Matt Doherty at left-back, with Jake O’Brien at right-back. Nathan Collins is captain, and is partnered by Dara O’Shea at centre-back. Caoimhín Kelleher is in goal.
Josh Cullen and Jason Knight are in midfield, with Ryan Manning likely to start in a more advanced role off the left. Azaz, Szmodics and Ferguson will provide Ireland’s firepower, with Troy Parrott injured.
As expected, Dominik Szoboszlai captains a Hungary side also featuring his Liverpool team-mate, Milos Kerkez.
Ireland’s first game of the campaign is arguably their most important, with Hungary their direct rivals for second spot and a play-off spot next Spring.
Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm, and the sold-out game is live on RTÉ Two.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
2026 world cup qualifiers Hungary Republic Of Ireland Team news