Two changes as Ireland team to face Armenia is named

STEPHEN KENNY HAS made two changes to his starting team for tonight’s Uefa Nations League game with Armenia in Dublin.

Jeff Hendrick replaces the suspended Josh Cullen while Robbie Brady is preferred to James McClean at left wing-back. Otherwise, it’s as you were from Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Scotland at Hampden Park.

Gavin Bazunu continues in goal, with John Egan captaining the side and alongside Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins. Hendrick comes into the midfield three along with Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight. Matt Doherty continues at right wing-back, as Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi reprise their partnership up front.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45, and Ireland must avoid defeat to secure their status in League B.

