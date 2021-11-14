Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 14 November 2021
Advertisement

Ireland move up to third in world rankings after beating the All Blacks

New Zealand will relinquish their spot at the top of the rankings to South Africa.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 10:08 AM
38 minutes ago 2,719 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5601298
James Lowe celebrates an Irish turnover against the All Blacks.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
James Lowe celebrates an Irish turnover against the All Blacks.
James Lowe celebrates an Irish turnover against the All Blacks.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

IRELAND WILL MOVE up to third in World Rugby’s official rankings following yesterday’s 29-20 win over New Zealand.

The All Blacks came into this weekend as the top-ranked side in the world but will now relinquish that spot to South Africa, who beat Scotland yesterday.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland had been ranked fifth before yesterday’s victory over New Zealand but their third-ever win over the Kiwis will see them move up two spots on the list.

Ahead of this weekend’s Autumn Nations Series action, World Rugby had confirmed that “Ireland will climb two places to third if they beat New Zealand and Australia are beaten by England.”

Australia lost to Eddie Jones’ England yesterday.

Of course, the world rankings are not hugely important at present given that the pool draw for the 2023 World Cup has already been made.

Ireland will compete against South Africa, Scotland, Asia/Pacific 1 [expected to be Tonga], and Europe 2 [likely to be Romania, Portugal or Russia] in Pool B of the World Cup in France.

Ireland have previously enjoyed success in November windows before suffering disappointment at World Cups and it was notable yesterday that they spoke about not peaking now two years out from the tournament.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We’ve already identified that this is the start of a two-year journey and we’ve said that,” said Ireland captain Johnny Sexton. “This is the start and it’s important that we continually improve.

“Obviously, this being a peak is no good to anybody.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie