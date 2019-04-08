Kenny's Ireland U21 side discover group opponents for Toulon action in France in June

STEPHEN KENNY’S IRELAND U21 side have discovered their opponents for the Toulon Tournament in June after the draw for the group stages has been made.

Ireland have been drawn in Group C alongside Bahrain, China and Mexico for the prestigious tournament that will take place in France.

They will travel to Provence in France to take on China in their first group game on Monday 3 June, then they will meet Mexico on Thursday 6 June and finish off their opening schedule against Bahrain on Sunday 9 June.

The semi-finals are pencilled in for Wednesday 12 June with the final on Sunday 15 June for a tournament that will feature Ireland for the first time since 2002.

12 teams will compete, split into three groups of four, with England taking on Chile, Japan and Portugal in Group A while France, Brazil, Guatemala and Qatar will be in action in Group B.

Kenny began his reign in charge of the U21 team last month with a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg in their opening European Championship qualifier thanks to a brace from Adam Idah and another strike from Neil Farrugia.

The Toulon Tournament will be their focus now with a break until September for their next Euro U21 qualifiers as they take on Armenia at home and travel away to face Sweden.

2019 Toulon Tournament – Full Draw

Group A

England

Chile

Japan

Portugal

Group B

France

Brazil

Guatemala

Qatar

Group C

Republic of Ireland

Bahrain

China

Mexico

