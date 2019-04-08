This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kenny's Ireland U21 side discover group opponents for Toulon action in France in June

Ireland will take on Bahrain, China and Mexico in the prestigious tournament.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 8 Apr 2019, 11:35 AM
58 minutes ago 1,143 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4581452
Stephen Kenny celebrates after Ireland's 3-0 win over Luxembourg last month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Stephen Kenny celebrates after Ireland's 3-0 win over Luxembourg last month.
Stephen Kenny celebrates after Ireland's 3-0 win over Luxembourg last month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY’S IRELAND U21 side have discovered their opponents for the Toulon Tournament in June after the draw for the group stages has been made.

Ireland have been drawn in Group C alongside Bahrain, China and Mexico for the prestigious tournament that will take place in France.

They will travel to Provence in France to take on China in their first group game on Monday 3 June, then they will meet Mexico on Thursday 6 June and finish off their opening schedule against Bahrain on Sunday 9 June.

The semi-finals are pencilled in for Wednesday 12 June with the final on Sunday 15 June for a tournament that will feature Ireland for the first time since 2002.

12 teams will compete, split into three groups of four, with England taking on Chile, Japan and Portugal in Group A while France, Brazil, Guatemala and Qatar will be in action in Group B. 

Kenny began his reign in charge of the U21 team last month with a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg in their opening European Championship qualifier thanks to a brace from Adam Idah and another strike from Neil Farrugia.

The Toulon Tournament will be their focus now with a break until September for their next Euro U21 qualifiers as they take on Armenia at home and travel away to face Sweden.

2019 Toulon Tournament – Full Draw

Group A

  • England
  • Chile
  • Japan
  • Portugal

Group B

  • France
  • Brazil
  • Guatemala
  • Qatar

Group C

  • Republic of Ireland
  • Bahrain
  • China
  • Mexico

