This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: The two first-half tries that had Ireland ahead at the break

Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney handed Ireland the initiative against Japan.

By Ciaran Kennedy Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 9:36 AM
21 minutes ago 968 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4828589
Garry Ringrose gets over the line to score Ireland's first try.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Garry Ringrose gets over the line to score Ireland's first try.
Garry Ringrose gets over the line to score Ireland's first try.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND GOT OFF to a great start at a hot and humid Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, with a brace of well-worked tries helping Joe Schmidt’s side take a 12-9 lead at half-time against Japan.

The invention of out-half Jack Carty, making just his second start for Ireland, was at the heart of both moves.

Ireland’s first try came from Garry Ringrose with 14 minutes on the clock, with the Leinster man showing great athleticism to claim Carty’s cross-field kick before racing over the line.

Ireland extended their advantage just over five minutes later, and again it was a bit of magic from Carty that kick-started the move. The Connacht player did really well to get on the end of his own chip through, with Rob Kearney on hand to dot down despite huge pressure from the Japan defence.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciaran Kennedy
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie