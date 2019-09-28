Watch: The two first-half tries that had Ireland ahead at the break

Garry Ringrose gets over the line to score Ireland's first try.

IRELAND GOT OFF to a great start at a hot and humid Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, with a brace of well-worked tries helping Joe Schmidt’s side take a 12-9 lead at half-time against Japan.

The invention of out-half Jack Carty, making just his second start for Ireland, was at the heart of both moves.

Ireland’s first try came from Garry Ringrose with 14 minutes on the clock, with the Leinster man showing great athleticism to claim Carty’s cross-field kick before racing over the line.

Ireland extended their advantage just over five minutes later, and again it was a bit of magic from Carty that kick-started the move. The Connacht player did really well to get on the end of his own chip through, with Rob Kearney on hand to dot down despite huge pressure from the Japan defence.