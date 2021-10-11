Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 11 October 2021
Advertisement

Super strike from son of ex-Celtic defender helps Ireland U17s qualify for Euro elite phase

Rocco Vata and Mark O’Mahony were on target for Colin O’Brien’s side at Turner’s Cross last night.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Oct 2021, 10:59 AM
1 hour ago 2,556 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5571065

IRELAND HAVE QUALIFIED for the elite phase of the European U17 Championship qualifiers thanks to a 2-0 victory over North Macedonia. 

Following Thursday’s 5-0 hammering of Andorra at Turner’s Cross, Colin O’Brien’s side were back at the home ground of Cork City last night. 

And goals from Rocco Vata and Mark O’Mahony ensured their progression with a game to spare. 

Celtic midfielder Vata, the son of former Hoops and Albania defender Rudi, further showed why he is so highly rated with an absolute rocket from just outside the box shortly after the half-hour mark. 

Vata, whose mother is Scottish, is eligible to represent the Boys in Green through his Irish grandmother. 

With 17 minutes to play, Cork City’s O’Mahony then wrapped up the three points. After a misplaced first touch, he reacted brilliantly to backheel the ball over the line. 

Ireland face Poland at the Cross on Wednesday knowing they’re already assured progression. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie