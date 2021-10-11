Super strike from son of ex-Celtic defender helps Ireland U17s qualify for Euro elite phase

IRELAND HAVE QUALIFIED for the elite phase of the European U17 Championship qualifiers thanks to a 2-0 victory over North Macedonia.

Following Thursday’s 5-0 hammering of Andorra at Turner’s Cross, Colin O’Brien’s side were back at the home ground of Cork City last night.

And goals from Rocco Vata and Mark O’Mahony ensured their progression with a game to spare.

Celtic midfielder Vata, the son of former Hoops and Albania defender Rudi, further showed why he is so highly rated with an absolute rocket from just outside the box shortly after the half-hour mark.

Vata, whose mother is Scottish, is eligible to represent the Boys in Green through his Irish grandmother.

With 17 minutes to play, Cork City’s O’Mahony then wrapped up the three points. After a misplaced first touch, he reacted brilliantly to backheel the ball over the line.

Ireland face Poland at the Cross on Wednesday knowing they’re already assured progression.

